Crystal Palace transfer news: Oliver Glasner says another star could leave after Marc Guehi amid Man Utd, Juventus interest

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jan 2026 18:45 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 18:52

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has revealed that another first-team star could be sold in the January transfer window after captain Marc Guehi.

It was confirmed by Glasner at a press conference on Friday that Guehi is in the “final stages” of completing a move to another club and will subsequently miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Sunderland.

That club is believed to be Manchester City, who have allegedly agreed a deal in principle worth £20m plus add-ons and the 25-year-old is set to undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Glasner has been in the headlines in more ways than one, after the Austrian has also revealed that he has made the decision to leave Selhurst Park when his contract expires at the end of the season.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Mateta could follow Guehi, Glasner out of Palace exit door

After confirming his own and captain Guehi's upcoming departures, Glasner then suggested that striker Jean-Philippe Mateta could be the next big name to leave Crystal Palace if the “price is right” and the player wants to leave.

Asked about Mateta’s future amid reported interest from Serie A giants Juventus, Glasner told reporters: “It’s the same [as Guehi].

“There will be a price that Crystal Palace [accept], with 18 months left on his contract. We’d do the deal if JP wants. If nobody pays that price, then he will stay.”

The latest revelation on Mateta’s future follows previous reports claiming that the striker as always had aspirations of playing in Italy.

Sky Sports News recently reported that Juve boss Luciano Spalletti has given the green light for the club to pursue the 28-year-old, as he is a fan of the player identified as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

© Imago / Colorsport

Juventus, Man Utd keeping tabs on Mateta amid Palace uncertainty

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Mateta, who will see his current Palace contract expire in June 2027 and is yet to enter advanced talks over a possible extension.

It is thought that the Red Devils view Mateta as someone who could provide valuable competition for fellow frontman Benjamin Sesko, and it would pave the way for Joshua Zirkzee to leave the club amid interest from teams in Serie A.

Mateta has scored 56 goals in 184 appearances for Palace across all competitions since joining the club in 2021, including 17 strikes in a memorable 2024-25 season for the Eagles who won the FA Cup and qualified for Europe.

The three-cap France international has scored a team-high 10 goals for Palace in 32 games so far this season, though he has only found the net once in his last 10 appearances since the beginning of December.

Speculation over Mateta’s future comes at a time when Crystal Palace have allegedly failed with a €20m (£17.3m) bid to sign 19-year-old forward Sidiki Cherif from Ligue 1 side Angers.