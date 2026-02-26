Kobbie Mainoo: 'Major' update on 20-year-old's future amid Man United ace's excellent form

By Matt Law | 26 Feb 2026 09:54 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 09:56

Manchester United are reportedly yet to officially reopen contract discussions with English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo despite the recent speculation.

Mainoo, 20, found himself out of the team under ex-Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim, but the England international has been a vital player since the Portuguese's departure, and he is currently impressing under Michael Carrick.

The midfielder's existing deal at Old Trafford is due to expire in June 2027, and he is one of the lowest-paid members of the first-team squad on approximately £25,000 a week.

Mainoo asked to leave Man United on loan last summer and again in January due to his struggles under Amorim, but the youngster's situation has now changed.

Various reports in recent weeks have claimed that Man United are hoping to agree a new contract with Mainoo before the end of the campaign.

© Imago / APL

Man United 'yet to reopen' contract talks with Mainoo

However, according to The Sun, formal discussions between the two parties over a fresh deal are yet to be opened.

The report claims that the Red Devils 'fully intend' to open talks over a new contract, with the 20-time English champions viewing Mainoo as a vital part of their future.

The academy product has represented Man United on 92 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in the process.

This season, Mainoo has three assists in 20 appearances for the Red Devils, and he is set to play an important role in their battle to secure Champions League football for next season.

Mainoo is also firmly in contention for an England call-up for their March friendlies, with Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel said to be impressed with his recent form.

© Imago

Man United planning to revamp midfield this summer

Man United are planning to revamp their midfield this summer, with Casemiro's departure on a free transfer at the end of the season already being confirmed.

Manuel Ugarte is also set to move on, with the Uruguay international struggling to make his mark for the club since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain.

Bruno Fernandes' future is also the subject of speculation, and Man United are expected to bring in two new central midfielders this summer, but Mainoo is set to have a starting role in the middle of the park moving forward.