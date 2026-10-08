Brighton lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Brighton & Hove Albion have as many as 11 players dealing with fitness and injury issues ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Yankuba Minteh (calf), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Pascal Struijk (thigh) and Evan Ferguson (ankle) are four Seagulls players who remain unavailable for selection.

Captain Lewis Dunk missed Brighton’s impressive 3-0 win over champions Arsenal before the international break due to a neck injury, but the centre-back returned to training earlier this week and could be ready to face the Black Cats.

Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez (both thigh), Mats Wieffer (knee), Yasin Ayari (illness) and Zadok Yohanna (unspecified) will also have problems assessed ahead of kickoff.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler is unlikely to make too many changes to the side that beat Arsenal last time out, though a return to full fitness for Dunk could see him take the place of the injured Struijk and start alongside Luka Vuskovic at centre-back.

Ferdi Kadioglu and Olivier Boscagli could complete the back four as full-backs, while Chema Andres – who scored on his full PL debut last time out – will hope to retain his starting spot in midfield next to either Ayari or Malick Yalcouye.

At the age of 35, Pascal Gross was named Premier League Player of the Month for September and the experienced playmaker could continue in an advanced midfield role in between Diego Gomez and Maxim De Cuyper out wide.

Charalampos Kostoulas has contributed to five goals (three goals, two assists) in his last three appearances for Brighton and should be rewarded with another start up front this weekend, forcing Georginio Rutter to begin as a substitute.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up against Brighton & Hove Albion