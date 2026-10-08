Sunderland lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Sunderland will have to cope without striker Brian Brobbey and defender Daniel Ballard for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Stadium of Light.

Both players picked up hamstring injuries during the international break and have joined Habib Diarra (hamstring) and Romaine Mundle (knee) in the treatment room.

In the absence of Brobbey, who scored a hat-trick in the 5-3 defeat to Man City three weeks ago, Wilson Isidor is seemingly the most likely candidate to deputise as the central striker.

The Haiti international could be joined in attack by wingers Nilson Angulo and Malick Fofana, who is pushing to start his first Premier League game since joining on Transfer Deadline Day.

Captain Granit Xhaka has been given a suspended fine by Swiss authorities after admitting he obtained a COVID-19 vaccine certificate during the pandemic. The 33-year-old will face no further punishment and is therefore set to continue in midfield alongside Enzo Le Fee and Noah Sadiki.

With Ballard sidelined, head coach Regis Le Bris could call upon Luke O’Nein or Omar Alderete to start at centre-back alongside Kevin Danso, but he may instead move Nordi Mukiele over from right-back into the heart of the defence.

This would open the door for either Thomas Meunier or Trai Hume to start at right-back, while Reinildo Mandava is available to return from suspension to replace Dayann Methalie at left-back.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Meunier, Mukiele, Danso, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Fofana, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor

> Click here to see how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up against Sunderland