Saturday's Bundesliga predictions including Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Bayern Munich's clash with Augsburg, and a contest between Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen.

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Newly-promoted SV Elversberg will hope to continue their strong start to the Bundesliga season on Saturday, when they travel to take on Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

The visitors are seventh with seven points heading into gameday five, whereas their opponents are second last in 17th with just one point, which came in matchweek one against Eintracht Frankfurt.

We say: Union Berlin 1-2 Elversberg

It is impossible to ignore the hosts' frailty at the back, though the visitors have also struggled to keep opponents out.

Elversberg should be seen as favourites, and their ability to threaten in the final third could help them get over the line.

> Click here to read our full preview for Union Berlin vs. Elversberg, including team news and predicted lineups

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Stuttgart will be fighting to get their Bundesliga season on track when they travel to face promoted club SC Paderborn at Home Deluxe Arena on Saturday.

The hosts are hoping to build on their win prior to the international break, while Die Roten are looking to reset.

We say: SC Paderborn 1-2 Stuttgart

Paderborn will be raring to go after earning their first win last time out, though it remains to be seen whether it was a one-off.

Stuttgart have struggled so far this season, and their away record is lacklustre, but they could secure a marginal triumph on the road against one of the promoted clubs this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for SC Paderborn vs. Stuttgart, including team news and predicted lineups

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Chasing down their Bundesliga title rivals, Bayern Munich will travel to face Augsburg at WWK Arena on Friday.

Die Fuggerstadter will be hoping to avoid another defeat after returning from the international break, while the Bavarians could earn a fourth win on the bounce.

We say: Augsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

Augsburg have proven defensively frail in recent weeks, and they are likely to suffer a straightforward defeat unless they can overcome that glaring issue.

Bayern's immense attack will be confident up against the hosts' struggling backline, and the visitors look set to collect all three points once again.

> Click here to read our full preview for Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and predicted lineups

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In what could be a key battle for a spot in the Bundesliga's top four, Bayer Leverkusen will travel to face Mainz 05 at Mewa Arena on Saturday.

Both teams have seven points from 12 in the top flight, and fifth-placed Leverkusen are only above their sixth-placed hosts due to goal difference.

We say: Mainz 05 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Maniz have been vulnerable defensively, and they may have to rely on their attack if they are to take any points on the weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen boast an excellent record against their hosts, though Saturday's clash is unlikely to be comfortable.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz 05 vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hosts Hoffenheim will look to arrest their poor start to the Bundesliga season by beating strugglers Hamburger SV on Saturday at SNP Arena.

Sitting 14th with just three points, the home side could end matchweek five in the bottom three if they lose against 16th-placed Hamburger, who also have three points.

We say: Hoffenheim 3-1 Hamburger SV

Saturday's game is unlikely to be dull considering neither team have shown any quality in defence this season.

While Hoffenheim's woes at the back could lead to opportunities for the visitors, Hamburger SV have struggled in the final third, and they may find it difficult to come back from a deficit.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and predicted lineups

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RB Leipzig will be hoping to kickstart their Bundesliga campaign on Saturday, when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Red Bull Arena.

Die Roten Bullen are desperate to avoid a fourth defeat in five games, while Die Adler are vying for just their second league victory of the season.

We say: RB Leipzig 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig were in dire form prior to the international break, and will be desperate to deliver a strong showing at home, where they have impressed so far this season.

However, while Frankfurt are unlikely to come out on top, they could frustrate their hosts considering their goalscoring record away from Deutsche Bank Park.

> Click here to read our full preview for RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, including team news and predicted lineups