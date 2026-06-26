Algeria vs. Austria: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 08:13 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 08:14

Austria and Algeria will both be bidding to book their spot in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup when they lock horns in Group J on Saturday.

As it stands, Austria are second in the section on three points, while Algeria are third on three points, demonstrating the importance of this contest.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams ahead of their clash in Kansas City.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Algeria wins: 0

Draws: 0

Austria wins: 1

Austria and Algeria have only locked horns on one previous occasion, with their meeting coming in the group stage of the 1982 World Cup.

Water Schachner and Hans Krankl were on the scoresheet for Austria in their 2-0 success, with both goals coming in the second half of the contest.

Austria were knocked out in the second group stage of the 1982 World Cup, finishing second in Group D behind France.

Previous meetings

June 21, 1982: Algeria 0-2 Austria (World Cup)

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