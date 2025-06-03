Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Australia and Japan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to take another step towards the 2026 World Cup, Australia resume their Asian qualifying campaign on Thursday, at home to already-qualified Japan.

While their unbeaten visitors can make plans for next summer, the Socceroos still need to see off Saudi Arabia to seal second place in Group C and direct entry to the global finals.

Match preview

Australia know that four points from their last two games in Group C will be enough to book automatic qualification to the upcoming World Cup, as they meet their sole challengers for runners-up spot, Saudi Arabia, next Tuesday.

Three points ahead of the Green Falcons and with a superior goal difference, the Socceroos strengthened their position by posting back-to-back wins in March - beating Indonesia 5-1 before winning 2-0 in China.

Should Tony Popovic and co slip up this month, they would still have another chance to get through: teams that finish third or fourth will move on to yet another stage of AFC qualifying in October.

There, two more automatic qualifiers will be determined, and even for the countries that still fail to progress, a final opportunity could await in the intercontinental playoffs.

Of course, the Aussies will want to avoid such a circuitous route, and another victory in Perth can virtually secure their place - if not, they can take a second bite at the cherry next week.

Much has changed since a downturn that prompted the departure of former coach Graham Arnold, who had taken his nation to the last 16 in Qatar, with Popovic yet to taste defeat.

However, his team must now step in class. Australia have not beaten Japan for 16 years, albeit last October's 1-1 draw in Saitama stopped a run of three straight defeats.

Meanwhile, Japan can afford to take their foot off the gas, having already secured a ticket to FIFA's international showpiece in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Samurai Blue maintained an unbeaten record in phase three of qualifying last time out, drawing 0-0 at home to Saudi Arabia, and they have won six of eight games so far.

Conceding just two goals and averaging three per game at the other end, Hajime Moriyasu's side have blazed their way past the other contenders to seal top spot in Group C with two rounds remaining.

The first non-host country to qualify, Japan are set to compete at an eighth consecutive World Cup finals, where they will be looking to build on a promising performance at Qatar 2022.

To keep building momentum, Moriyasu's men will be keen to maintain that undefeated streak through their final two matches - first visiting Australia, then hosting Indonesia in Suita next Tuesday.

Australia World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

Japan World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

Team News

After a completing a training camp in the United Arab Emirates, Australia boss Tony Popovic can choose from a 26-man squad on Thursday, including several players returning to the fold following injuries.

Parma centre-back Alessandro Circati has recovered from an ACL injury suffered last September, and he is joined by Middlesbrough's Riley McGree and Connor Metcalfe of St Pauli. Metcalfe's clubmate Jackson Irvine is still sidelined following foot surgery.

Meanwhile, Kasey Bos and Benfica youngster Paul Okon-Engstler - son of former Socceroos star Paul Okon - have both been handed first senior call-ups. The latter played an integral part in Australia's recent AFC Under-20s Asian Cup success.

Once again, Brandon Borrello, Mitch Duke and Adam Taggart will vie to start up front for the hosts, while it remains to be seen who will step in to lead Japan's attack.

With qualification assured, Hajime Moriyasu has selected a squad missing many key players and featuring several fresh faces. Europe-based stars such as Kaoru Mitoma, Ao Tanaka, Ko Itakura, Ayase Ueda and Hidemasa Morita are all omitted as the Samurai Blue make seven first-time call-ups.

Still, two men with a vast wealth of experience have been picked again: 38-year-old full-back Yuto Nagatomo will hope to win his 143rd cap, while captain Wataru Endo should start in midfield.



Australia possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Geria, Burgess, Degenek; Miller, Teague, O'Neill, Behich; McGree, Boyle; Borrello

Japan possible starting lineup:

Z. Suzuki; Seko, Machida, Takai; Morishita, Fujita, Endo, Nakamura; Kubo, Kamada; Machino





We say: Australia 1-1 Japan

It may be asking too much to finally end their winless streak against Japan, but Australia can at least draw with weakened visitors on home turf.

Their immediate fate would then depend on the outcome of Saudi Arabia's trip to Bahrain, but there will be more chances to get the job done in any case.





