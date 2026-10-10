Preview: Atalanta BC vs Venezia - prediction, team news, lineups

Without a point between them since August, Serie A strugglers Atalanta BC and Venezia will both be desperate to win when they meet in Bergamo on Monday evening.

While La Dea went into the international break on a run of three straight defeats, the visitors have lost all five league games so far.

Match preview

Three weeks on from a 2-0 loss to Juventus, Atalanta are aiming to start afresh, following a dismal start to Maurizio Sarri's reign.

Having previously lost to early table-toppers Roma and surprise package Cagliari, the Bergamo club have just six points on the board and are sitting in the bottom half of the Serie A standings.

Including an unconvincing victory in their two-legged Conference League playoff, Sarri's side have only scored six times in seven competitive games, as they slowly adapt to his methods.

It has been a complete change of style from the highly successful Gian Piero Gasperini era, and even the Roma coach's immediate successors deployed similar tactics last season.

The last time Atalanta suffered four consecutive Serie A defeats was in January 2016, just a few months before Gasperini took charge, but they must face that fate on Monday evening.

Another loss is almost unthinkable, as they have won six of the last seven league meetings with Venezia, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

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Although they held out for a 0-0 draw in the most recent encounter - which took place in the spring of 2025 - Venezia's last league win over Atalanta dates back to a second-tier clash in February 2004.

Furthermore, the Lagunari's last away win over anyone in Serie A came more than four years ago; since then, they have taken just 10 points from 28 road trips.

Having boldly returned to Italy's top tier this summer, there was some hope they could avoid the familiar fate of relegation, but that optimism is already being eroded.

Heading into the break, Venezia were - alongside Borussia Monchengladbach - one of only two teams still without a point across Europe's top 10 leagues.

Conceding at a rate of nearly three per goals per game, Giovanni Stroppa's side have also crashed out of the Coppa Italia, and now they return with two tough games in the space of five days.

After visiting Bergamo, last term's Serie B champions must welcome Napoli to Stadio Penzo, so the agony may well go on.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

Venezia Serie A form:

Venezia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Both Odilon Kossounou and Isak Hien are still unavailable, but Kamaldeen Sulemana could return to Atalanta's squad after a knee injury.

Giacomo Raspadori missed the end of Italy's UEFA Nations League camp due to a thigh strain, so his presence is also in some doubt; he may be spared for Thursday's Conference League clash with Pafos.

Nikola Krstovic and Gianluca Scamacca are locked in a duel to lead La Dea's attack, though shot-shy Belgium forward Charles De Ketelaere - who has taken just 13 attempts in Serie A since the start of February - has suggested he would prefer a central role.

The only team yet to start an Italian player this term, Venezia's front line should be led by Akor Adams, though the club-record signing has scored just one league goal so far.

Stroppa is still without a long list of injured players, including Marin Sverko, Bartol Franjic, Ridgeciano Haps, Andrea Adorante and captain Gianluca Busio.

Though Armel Bella-Kotchap returned to training during the break, fellow defender Joel Schingtienne is now struggling with an ankle problem sustained in a low-key friendly against Rapid Vienna.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kristensen, Scalvini, Bernasconi; Kessie, Gaetano, Ederson; De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Rowe

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Stankovic; Moreno, Bella-Kotchap, Jesus; Hainaut, Sohm, Helgason, Perez, Sagrado; Yeboah, Adams

We say: Atalanta BC 1-0 Venezia

While Atalanta have yet to master 'Sarri-ball', their visitors are struggling to make the step up from Serie B.

It may not be pretty, but the hosts should end their defeat-streak with a narrow win, leaving Venezia marooned at the foot of the table.

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