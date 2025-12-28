Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for crucial Premier League title clash

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 01:09 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 08:11

Having previously looked comfortable at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal will welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates with the sides separated by just three points.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners secured another important result with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, while Unai Emery's Villans came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Villa.

What time does Arsenal vs. Aston Villa kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:15pm on Tuesday, December 30 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Arsenal vs. Aston Villa being played?

Villa will travel to the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal's 60,704-capacity ground that has been home to the club since they left Highbury in 2006.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Premier League TV channel.

Streaming

Fans can stream the clash live through Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

Viewers will also be able to stream the game live via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Goals and key moments are likely to be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, and the Sky Sports app will have highlights shortly after full time.

The broadcaster will also upload highlights to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the night.

Who will win Arsenal vs. Aston Villa?

While they remain at the top of the pile, it would be fair to say that Arsenal have not looked as strong in recent weeks as they did in the opening months of the season.

In fact, the Gunners may have won each of their last three Premier League matches, but it is notable that the winner against Brighton was an own goal.

Additionally, both of the Londoners' goals in their 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers were self-inflicted by the Old Gold, and it took a penalty for Arsenal to beat Everton 1-0.

By contrast, Villa have grown into the 2025-26 campaign after a lacklustre start, and are now in the midst of a staggering 11-game winning streak across all competitions.

As part of that run, Emery's side came out on top in a 2-1 triumph over Arteta's men earlier this month, something that the Lions will be sure to draw confidence from.

With that in mind, expect to see a closely-fought contest on Tuesday, but if any team looks more likely to secure a vital victory, then it is Villa.