Arsenal transfer news: Gunners facing domestic and European 'competition' for January target

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Dec 2025 04:08

Arsenal are reportedly keen on a Serie A-based defender to refine their defensive options in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta's team are top of the Premier League table, having enjoyed a commendable 2025-26 campaign, during which three teams have pulled away from the rest in the title race.

Despite their domestic standing, the North London outfit have had to navigate a series of injury concerns in the backline, with Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber all injured at some point or currently absent.

While the Gunners' defensive depth has been lauded all season, fresh reports suggest that the North Londoners are targeting even more bodies at the back, with the team's left flank an area marked for improvement.

Arsenal 'face competition' for Serie A-based January target

© Imago / sportphoto24

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have placed AC Milan defender Davide Bartesaghi on their shortlist for the upcoming winter window.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the San Siro, establishing himself as a first-team regular with 13 appearances and two goals across all competitions this season.

While the Italian giants reportedly value the teenager at approximately €45m (£37.5m), a mid-season departure is currently deemed unrealistic by those close to the negotiations.

Arsenal are said to be monitoring the situation alongside European heavyweights Manchester City and Real Madrid, who are also credited with an interest in the versatile left-back.

Bartesaghi’s physical presence and attacking output have reportedly made him a primary objective for the Premier League leaders as they look to secure the next generation of defensive talent.

Arsenal's reported segue and implications for Hincapie

© Imago / Sportimage

The reported pursuit of Bartesaghi has raised inevitable questions regarding the long-term future of Hincapie, who joined the Gunners on loan from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this term.

Although the Ecuador international has settled well in London, recent rumours have linked the defender with a potential move to Barcelona as Hansi Flick searches for reinforcements.

While Arsenal are believed to be satisfied with Hincapie's contributions, the club are still said to be weighing up whether Bartesaghi or Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown would represent a more suitable permanent investment for 2026.

For now, any deal for the Milan starlet is expected to be a complex operation given the level of competition from other Champions League contenders and the Rossoneri's current four-way battle for the Scudetto.