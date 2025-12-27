Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta opens up on 'awkward' injury blow to key defender

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Dec 2025 19:57

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that defender Riccardo Calafiori has suffered an awkward injury.

The Italian defender missed Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the 14th minute, his first goal of the season, before Declan Rice's corner was flicked into his own net by Georginio Rutter to make it 2-0.

Brighton pulled one back in the second half when Diego Gomez hammered in the rebound after Yasin Ayari's effort bounced off the post.

The defender was named in the starting line-up to face the Seagulls, but he picked up an injury during the warm-up and went straight down the tunnel.

Arteta opens up on Calafiori's injury

The Gunners boss said in the press conference that Calafiori picked up an issue the day before the game he was unable to shake it off.

“It's something that he felt yesterday, something very awkward that happened, and today in the warm-up he wasn’t comfortable,” Arteta said, as quoted by The Standard.

The 23-year-old left-back has been in outstanding form for the Gunners this season, and has started in 16 Premier League games so far, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

Calafiori has emerged as the first-choice option for Arteta this season, and has made three Champions League appearances this season, providing one assist.

Mounting injury problems

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Arteta will be concerned about the number of injuries, especially at the back, with Ben White, Jurrien Timber, and Cristhian Mosquera also currently injured.

The north London club do have a strong squad to cope with the mounting injuries, as Myles Lewis-Skelly is now set to get some games in Calafiori's absence.

Arsenal are showing the characteristics of potential champions, having picked up three straight wins since their stoppage-time defeat against Aston Villa.