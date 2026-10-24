Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta makes bold Max Dowman prediction as fears grow over Bukayo Saka injury length

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes 16-year-old talent Max Dowman can elevate his game once he starts receiving regular first-team chances.

The Gunners have a selection dilemma on the right wing after Bukayo Saka picked up a serious quad injury in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich.

With the England winger feared to be out for as long as eight weeks, Arteta may need to shuffle his attacking options through a packed autumn fixture list.

Dowman has played just nine minutes in the Premier League this season but could now be called upon to help replace Saka.

Arteta expects Dowman to reach "another dimension"

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher/MI News & Sport/Alamy

Speaking to the media before Saturday's meeting with Everton, Arteta insisted that the teenager is more than capable of delivering consistent performances once he is granted a prolonged run in the senior side.

"He needs more minutes to do that. It’s a lot to ask him to provide when he does not have a lot of minutes," said the Arsenal manager via The Standard. It’s very difficult, probably unfair.

“But the moment that he starts to have more minutes and games I think he’s going to be able to do that because historically that’s what he’s done.

“The next step is obviously to another dimension and he’s more than capable of doing that.”

The Arsenal boss also accepted that the highly-rated prospect probably deserves more opportunities and labelled him a huge player for the future of the North London club.

Will Dowman feature against Everton and Fleetwood?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Dowman will be pushing for greater involvement when Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 16-year-old has fond memories of facing the Toffees after coming off the bench to score a sensational solo goal against them last season, becoming the youngest scorer in Premier League history.

If Arteta opts for a more experienced league lineup this weekend, the England youth international is highly likely to start Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash against Fleetwood Town.

The attacker has already proven his pedigree in domestic cup competitions this term, netting a brace in his only senior start in a Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town.

Arsenal subsequently face Liverpool on November 1, and Arteta could trust the teenager with the responsibility of starting at Anfield if he gains enough momentum in the Fleetwood and Everton games.