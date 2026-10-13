Champions League: What is at stake for Arsenal, Man City, Man United on matchday two?

Matchday two of this season's Champions League league phase gets underway on Tuesday, October 13, with the teams that won their opening fixtures looking to build on their positive starts to the competition.

All five Premier League clubs enjoyed a successful opening gameweek, as Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United each picked up three points to get their European campaigns off to a winning start.

With five of the six Premier League representatives from last season finishing in the top eight of the league phase, there is reason to believe that English clubs could enjoy another strong showing this term.

However, matchday two brings some tricky tests, including United's daunting trip to Atletico Madrid and Man City's headline clash with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium.

With that in mind, Sports Mole takes a closer look at what each Premier League club needs from Champions League matchday two, assessing the results that could shape the early stages of their campaigns.

Manchester City vs PSG

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arguably the standout fixture involving an English side this matchday, City's meeting with PSG is a repeat of their league-phase encounter in January 2025, when the French champions came from behind to inflict a 4-2 defeat on City at the Parc des Princes.

However, the Citizens have enjoyed considerable success in this fixture over the years, winning four of their eight previous meetings with the Parisians, including three consecutive home victories at the Etihad.

Winners of their last eight matches heading into the encounter, Enzo Maresca's side arrive full of confidence after thrashing Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, with that run also including a 2-0 victory over Porto on matchday one of the league phase.

While another victory on Wednesday would strengthen City's hopes of securing a second consecutive top-eight finish in the Champions League league phase, it would also provide a further boost amid their ongoing financial misconduct proceedings, with Maresca recently stressing the importance of focusing on performances and handling the external noise.

Above all, three points would represent a huge statement of intent against a PSG side that has claimed back-to-back Champions League titles and remains unbeaten in each of their last six encounters with English clubs.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Man United's resurgence under Michael Carrick last season saw them finish third in the Premier League table and return to the Champions League after a three-year absence, although that form feels a long way removed from the struggles that have marked the opening weeks of their 2026-27 campaign.

The Red Devils have looked a shadow of the team that impressed during the second half of last season, when they recorded victory in 12 of their final 15 league games, having now failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions, including a 1-1 draw against 10-men Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Having exited at the group stage in their previous Champions League campaign, United will be keen to avoid a similarly disappointing outcome this time around, although their emphatic 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani debutants Sabah on matchday one has done little to answer the bigger questions about their ability to compete against Europe's top sides.

However, a victory in Madrid could prove to be a statement win and serve as the turning point that reignites United's stuttering season, making Tuesday's encounter one of the most important tests Carrick has faced since taking charge on a permanent basis in July.

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce

© Imago / Jonathan Moscrop

Aston Villa head into matchday two after a somewhat inconsistent start to their 2026-27 campaign, with their matchday-one victory over Club Brugge in Belgium marking their first win of the season in any competition.

That result at the Jan Breydel Stadium offered a glimpse of what Unai Emery's side can produce when they find their rhythm, although they have since endured a mixed run of form, winning two of their last four competitive matches.

Villa failed to secure maximum points on Saturday, recording a 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League, but a return to European action could provide some encouragement, especially given that they have beaten Fenerbahce in each of their previous three meetings.

Another such result would also strengthen the Villans' chances of securing a top-eight finish in the Champions League league phase once again, having achieved that feat in their previous participation in the competition, with Villa playing in the Europa League last term, lifting the trophy to end a 30-year trophy drought.

Arsenal vs Lille

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Arsenal head into matchday two with plenty of experience of the Champions League's current format, having earned automatic qualification for the knockout phase in each of the previous two seasons, including finishing top of the 36-team table last term.

That achievement helped Mikel Arteta's men secure a more favourable route through the knockout rounds to the final, where they were denied the trophy by PSG in a penalty shootout.

However, the North London club have made steady progress in the competition in recent years, going one stage further in each campaign since their quarter-final exit in 2023-24.

Still waiting for their first Champions League title, the Gunners kicked off this edition in perfect fashion, securing an impressive 1-0 win over Napoli at the Stadio Diego Maradona, courtesy of a stunning strike from captain Martin Odegaard.

A home meeting with Lille looks a more favourable assignment on paper, although Arsenal's laboured display in Saturday's Premier League victory over Leeds United has raised fresh questions about their strength at the Emirates, so a convincing win on Tuesday would help ease those growing concerns.

LASK vs Liverpool

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Andoni Iraola has spent the opening weeks of his Liverpool tenure searching for consistency, with the Spaniard, appointed following Arne Slot's summer dismissal, winning just four of his first eight matches in charge.

The mood around Anfield was further dampened by the defeat to Manchester City in the Reds' most recent outing, despite the Merseyside club showing promise in the early stages before Ryan Gravenberch's dismissal in the 62nd minute.

However, Liverpool have an immediate opportunity to respond against Champions League debutants LASK in Linz, in what appears to be one of the more favourable fixtures for an English side on matchday two.

The Reds' European credentials remain intact despite their domestic difficulties, having secured an impressive 2-1 victory over Atletico on matchday one and another win at the Raiffeisen Arena would strengthen their chances of finishing in the top eight of the league phase for a third consecutive season since the format was introduced.