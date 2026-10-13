Arsenal among five favourites to win Champions League as Barcelona, Bayern Munich argument shot down

Arsenal will be among five favourites to win the Champions League when the competition enters its knockout stage, Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Mikel Arteta's side have consistently gone one better in Europe's premier tournament since returning after a seven-year absence in 2023, finishing as quarter-finalists in 2024, semi-finalists in 2025 and runners-up in 2026.

Arsenal welcome Lille to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday for their second league-phase match of the 2026-27 season, after commencing continental proceedings with a 1-0 triumph over Napoli on matchday one.

While the embryonic standings mean little at this stage, Arsenal are already below champions Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the league-phase table, after their rivals won more emphatically in the opening round.

However, Winterburn does not buy into the argument that Bayern and Barcelona are heavier favourites due to their exhilarating attacks, and Arsenal will be talked about as contenders alongside the German and Spanish giants, PSG and Real Madrid when the tournament heats up.

Nigel Winterburn shoots down Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich Champions League argument

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Asked if Arsenal's backline can carry them to glory, Winterburn said: "A defence can certainly help. We have seen that with Arsenal’s squad: we played PSG over two legs in a semi-final and again in the final the following year, and PSG beat us both times. Those games were very close.

"Barcelona and Bayern didn’t reach the final, so I wouldn’t necessarily make that argument. Bayern have wonderful players, including Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Olise, but you have to get everything right, especially in the Champions League knockout phase.

"Barcelona haven’t got it right lately either. When we reach the knockout rounds, I expect people will again be talking about Bayern, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid, alongside Arsenal. I see no reason Arsenal shouldn’t be there, their squad is very strong."

PSG already sit at the summit of the league-phase table after demolishing Slovan Bratislava 6-1 last month, while Bayern and Barcelona put five past Bodo/Glimt and Feyenoord respectively.

How do Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich's attacks compare?

Goals compared: Arsenal, Barcelona & Bayern Munich League vs Champions League output, 2025-26 and 2026-27 (as of 13 October 2026) Arsenal 2025-26 Premier League 71 Champions League 23 Total 94 2026-27 Premier League 10 Champions League 1 Total 11 Barcelona 2025-26 La Liga 95 Champions League 22 Total 117 2026-27 La Liga 34 Champions League 5 Total 39 Bayern Munich 2025-26 Bundesliga 122 Champions League 22 Total 144 2026-27 Bundesliga 16 Champions League 5 Total 21

However, Arsenal ended the 2025-26 Champions League league phase with the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 23 goals across their eight games - one more than both Bayern and Barcelona.

No team conceded as few goals as the Gunners' four too, but on the domestic front, Arsenal's goalscoring exploits paled in comparison to the Bavarians and the Catalans.

Arsenal clinched the Premier League title while scoring 71 goals - an average of less than two per game - while Barcelona struck 95 in La Liga and Bayern found the net 122 times, the second-highest total ever recorded in a big five European league after Torino's 125 in the 1947-48 Serie A season.

This time around, Arsenal's 10 Premier League goals is already inferior to Bayern's 16 in the Bundesliga, and Barcelona's staggering 34 in La Liga, although Hansi Flick's side have played two more league games.

Nigel Winterburn was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Casino Kings.