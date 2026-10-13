Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Aston Villa will continue their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Fenerbahce on Wednesday night.

Unai Emery's side beat Club Brugge 3-2 in their European opener last month, while Fenerbahce drew 1-1 with Roma in their first game in the 2026-27 league stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce being played?

The Champions League match between Villa and Fenerbahce will be played at the English club's home ground of Villa Park.

Villa have been victorious in their three meetings with Fenerbahce throughout history, including a 1-0 success when the pair last locked horns in the group stage of the 2025-26 Europa League, with that fixture taking place in Turkey.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Fenerbahce?

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing start to the campaign for Villa, with Unai Emery's side sitting down in 16th spot in the Premier League table.

However, Villa did win their Champions League league stage opener against Club Brugge and now have the chance to move onto six points in the section.

Fenerbahce drew 1-1 with Roma in their European opener, and they will enter this match off the back of successive wins, including a 3-0 success over Rizespor in the league on Saturday.

Villa are actually unbeaten in their last 13 home European matches, winning the last 10.

Fenerbahce are actually without a win in their last eight Champions League matches, suffering five defeats in the process.

> Our full preview of Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce can be viewed here