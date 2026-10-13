Man City vs. Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Manchester City will continue their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against the holders Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Enzo Maresca's side side beat Porto 2-0 in their European opener last month, while PSG recorded a 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in their first game in the 2026-27 league stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man City vs. PSG kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Man City vs. PSG being played?

The Champions League match between Man City and PSG will be played at the English outfit's home ground of the Etihad Stadium.

Man City recorded a 2-1 victory over PSG when the two teams last locked horns at the Etihad Stadium, which occurred in the group stage of the 2021-22 tournament.

How to watch Man City vs. PSG in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Man City and PSG?

Man City fans, many with inflatable bananas, had a great afternoon at Anfield on Sunday, as the Citizens showed their quality on the field with a 3-0 success over Liverpool.

Maresca's side have been excellent on the pitch this season, but what it all means is still unclear due to the incredible financial charges facing the Manchester outfit.

Putting that aside, Man City will be fired-up to record a second Champions League win of the season against the team that have won the last two European Cups.

PSG have had their issues this season but will enter Wednesday's match off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, and the visitors will be aiming to put down a marker here.

Man City lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, posting four wins to PSG's two, while there have also been two draws.

> Our full preview of Man City vs. PSG can be viewed here