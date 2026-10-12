Team News: Arsenal vs. Lille injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Champions League football returns to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, when Arsenal host Lille on matchday two of the league phase.

The Gunners edged out Napoli 1-0 in their maiden European contest of the campaign, while their French counterparts threw away two leads in a 3-2 loss to Real Betis.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Christos Tzolis (hamstring), William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

LILLE

Out: Ethan Mbappe Lottin (suspended), Hamza Igamane (ACL)

Doubtful: Tiago Santos (knee), Romain Perraud (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ozer; Ngoy, Nianzou, Alexsandro, Verdonk; Andre, Bentaleb; Bakwa, Haraldsson, Perrin; Ueda