Arsenal vs. Lille: French side suffer major injury blow ahead of Champions League fixture

Lille have suffered a major injury blow ahead of facing Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Gunners head into the showdown at the Emirates Stadium with Mikel Arteta having revealed that two key players have been ruled out through injury.

However, Arsenal - last season's Champions League runners-up - are clear favourites to overcome Lille, helped by their comeback 2-1 win over Leeds United at the weekend.

Lille were already facing having to make changes in midfield, a consequence of Ethan Mbappe being one of four players to be suspended for matchday two.

On Monday, it was revealed that Tiago Santos has been ruled out of the contest due to a major injury.

© Imago

Lille defender Tiago Santos ruled out in long term

Santos was withdrawn in the 22nd minute of the Ligue 1 fixture against Le Havre over the weekend.

Having been stretchered off, it was clear that the defender was highly likely to be absent from the trip to London.

Lille have now released a statement to say that the 24-year-old had suffered a serious knee injury.

A statement read: "Tiago has thus suffered a serious injury that will require a lengthy rehabilitation. Today, LOSC's absolute priority is naturally to support its player, a member of the LOSC family, through this difficult time.

"The entire Club, its management as well as the sports and medical staff are fully mobilised alongside Tiago - who had already faced a similar injury in 2024 - in order to provide him with all the necessary human, medical and psychological support."

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Why Tiago Santos absence is major blow to Lille

Prior to his injury, Santos had been an ever-present in Ligue 1 and Champions League fixtures during 2026-27.

The right-back already had two goals to his name, scoring in wins over Angers and Troyes respectively.

He was replaced by 18-year-old Maxima Goffi, and it leaves Davide Ancelotti with a decision to make over whether to hand the teenager a surprise start against the Premier League champions.