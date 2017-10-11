Argentina hat-trick hero Lionel Messi says that "everything went perfectly" in a dramatic win over Ecuador, which resulted in qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Argentina star Lionel Messi has insisted that his team "deserved" to earn a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the hero on the night as he inspired a comeback to grab a 3-1 victory over Ecuador in the nation's final qualifier.

Jorge Sampaoli's team headed into the fixture knowing that anything less than a win would end Argentina's World Cup dream, but Messi stepped up to score a hat-trick after the Abiceleste went a goal down inside the first minute.

"We did not deserve to miss out due to what we have gone through in qualifying. We deserved to be there," Marca quotes Messi as saying. "It was made more difficult for us after we had to get going after going a goal behind.

"It is not easy to play with the conditions here but luckily everything went perfectly. It is important that everyone is united and that the national team goes well. If everyone pulls together tthen it is a lot easier."

Argentina climbed three spots to third place in their qualifying group with the win over Ecuador.