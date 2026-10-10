Preview: Al-Nassr vs Neftchi - prediction, team news, lineups

Al-Nassr will be aiming to secure back-to-back wins across all competitions when they take on Neftchi Fergana in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite, West Region, on Monday at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

The home side head into this match on the back of a morale-boosting victory over Diriyah, while the visitors are unbeaten in their last four matches, winning three of them.

Match preview

Following a controversial international break with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to club action in goalscoring form as Al-Nassr secured a 3-0 victory over Diriyah in their last outing.

Prior to that, the Saudi Pro League side suffered a disappointing start to their AFC Champions League campaign, being thoroughly outplayed in a 4-0 defeat to Al-Amin.

Ange Postecoglou's side have otherwise made a decent start to their 2026-27 league campaign, winning six and drawing one of their opening eight matches, with their only defeat leaving them third in the table on 19 points.

Al-Nassr need a significant improvement in the continental competition, but Postecoglou should take confidence from their impressive home form, having won all four matches at Al-Awwal Park, scoring 10 goals and conceding just twice.

© Imago / IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Neftchi Fergana began their AFC Champions League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Al-Jawiya, courtesy of a late winner from Zoran Marusic.

The Great Maples won the Uzbekistan Super League last season, finishing four points ahead of Pakhtakor, but they face a tougher challenge this time around.

Neftchi and Pakhtakor are currently level on 52 points from 23 matches, with goal difference separating the two sides, although Islombek Ismoilov's team have already suffered three defeats in the league this season.

Their recent form has been excellent, however, with Neftchi losing just once in their last seven matches across all competitions, and scoring the opening goal in five of those encounters.

Al-Nassr AFC Champions League form:

L

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

L

W

Neftchi AFC Champions League form:

Neftchi form (all competitions):

WLWWWD

Team News

© Imago

Postecoglou remains without right-back Sultan Al-Ghannam, who is recovering from an ACL injury and is unlikely to return until late December.

Left-back Saleem Al-Najdi sustained a nose injury in September and has missed the last four matches, with the defender likely to sit out this clash as well.

Awad Aman appeared to pick up an injury in the previous game, while Abduleh Al-Amri is doubtful for this match due to fitness concerns.

For the visitors, Jovan Djokic is the only major absentee, as he continues to recover from an Achilles tendon problem following surgery.

Ratinho was sent off in the 1-0 victory over Lokomotiv Tashkent, but although he will serve a suspension in the league, he remains available for selection in this competition.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Nasser; Mane, Al-Khaibari, Costa, Koman; Ronaldo, Felix

Neftchi possible starting lineup:

Ergashev; Kouao, Abduganiev, Gofurov, Sayfiev; Ratinho, Alibaev; Ismoilov, Iskandarov, Odilov; Marusic

We say: Al-Nassr 2-1 Neftchi

A Ronaldo-inspired victory could galvanise Al-Nassr as they look to secure their first win in the competition. Neftchi are in fine form at the moment, but the hosts have enough quality in their ranks to trouble their opponents and claim a much-needed home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.