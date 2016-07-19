Russian deputy sports minister suspended over doping allegations

Russian chief suspended over doping allegations
Russian sports minister Yurfy Nagornykh is suspended until after a full investigation into alleged state-sponsored doping among Russian athletes is conducted.
Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev has suspended deputy sports minister Yurfy Nagornykh following further allegations of doping among Russian Federation athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The suspension will last until an investigation carried out by the World Anti-Doping Agency into alleged state-sponsored doping is conducted in full.

Nagornykh was reportedly told about each of the positive drug tests across all sports from 2011 onward, but played a big role in quashing the results.

President Vladimir Putin has also announced that all Russian officials named in the WADA report released on Monday, which called for all athletes from the country to face a total ban from Rio 2016, will be temporarily suspended.

Scandal-hit Russia will already be without their track and field athletes in this summer's Games due to the widespread doping claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with upcoming Olympic games' volunteers in Sochi on January 17, 2014
