An investigation commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency has said that Russia were involved in 'state-sponsored doping' during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

After allegations made by Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory, an investigation was conducted by Richard McLaren and the Canadian lawyer has said that he has "unwavering confidence" in the findings included in his report.

McLaren found that the Russian Ministry of Sport "directed, controlled and oversaw the manipulation of athletes' analytical results or sample swapping", while it is also claimed that Moscow Laboratory personnel had no choice regarding their participation in the State-directed system.

The new report is likely to lead to calls for a total ban to be enforced against Russia for the upcoming Olympic Games, which gets underway in Brazil next month.