West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has named an unchanged side for their Premier League trip to Vicarage Road this evening.

Striker Andy Carroll once again misses out with a groin injury, meaning that top-scorer Michail Antonio will lead the line for the visitors.

Aaron Cresswell was a doubt with a hamstring injury but has recovered in time to start at left-back, while Andre Ayew could make his first appearance since leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations having been named on the bench.

Watford, meanwhile, make two changes to the side that started against Manchester United last time out as Daryl Janmaat and Valon Behrami, the latter of whom was a doubt for the match, come into Walter Mazzarri's starting XI.

Sebastian Prodl and Craig Cathcart only make the bench having struggled with knocks in the build-up to the game, while captain Troy Deeney will looking to continue his good form in front of goal having scored three times in his last four league games.

Watford: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Cleverley, Behrami, Capoue; Zarate, Deeney, Niang

Subs: Arlauskis, Prodl, Cathcart, Zuniga, Doucoure, Success, Okaka

West Ham United: Randolph; Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Lanzini; Antonio

Subs: Adrian, Byram, Masuaku, Collins, Fernandes, Ayew, Calleri

