Feb 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
vs.
West HamWest Ham United
 

Team News: West Ham United unchanged for trip to Watford as Andy Carroll misses out

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic names an unchanged side for their Premier League trip to Vicarage Road, while hosts Watford make two changes.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 16:49 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has named an unchanged side for their Premier League trip to Vicarage Road this evening.

Striker Andy Carroll once again misses out with a groin injury, meaning that top-scorer Michail Antonio will lead the line for the visitors.

Aaron Cresswell was a doubt with a hamstring injury but has recovered in time to start at left-back, while Andre Ayew could make his first appearance since leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations having been named on the bench.

Watford, meanwhile, make two changes to the side that started against Manchester United last time out as Daryl Janmaat and Valon Behrami, the latter of whom was a doubt for the match, come into Walter Mazzarri's starting XI.

Sebastian Prodl and Craig Cathcart only make the bench having struggled with knocks in the build-up to the game, while captain Troy Deeney will looking to continue his good form in front of goal having scored three times in his last four league games.

Watford: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Cleverley, Behrami, Capoue; Zarate, Deeney, Niang
Subs: Arlauskis, Prodl, Cathcart, Zuniga, Doucoure, Success, Okaka

West Ham United: Randolph; Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Lanzini; Antonio
Subs: Adrian, Byram, Masuaku, Collins, Fernandes, Ayew, Calleri

Follow all of the action from Vicarage Road with Sports Mole's live text coverage of the game.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic: 'Carroll a doubt for Watford'
>
View our homepages for Andy Carroll, Slaven Bilic, Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell, Andre Ayew, Daryl Janmaat, Valon Behrami, Walter Mazzarri, Sebastian Prodl, Craig Cathcart, Troy Deeney, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford vs. West Ham United
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Team News: West Ham United unchanged for trip to Watford as Andy Carroll misses out
 Mario Lemina of Marseille climbs on Olivier Giroud of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal and Olympique de Marseille at Emirates Stadium on November 26, 2013
Crystal Palace, Watford interested in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?
Watford to honour Graham Taylor with statueMourinho: 'Martial deserved chance'Mata: 'United going in right direction'Result: Anthony Martial stars in Man United winTeam News: Martial, Blind in for United
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Watford - as it happenedMazzarri wants Tom Cleverley stayMourinho expecting "difficult" Watford testPreview: Man Utd vs. WatfordMazzarri hopes to get best out of Niang
> Watford Homepage
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford vs. West Ham United
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Team News: West Ham United unchanged for trip to Watford as Andy Carroll misses out
 Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Andy Carroll injuries affecting England chances'
Bilic: 'Carroll a doubt for Watford'Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'West Ham reignite Malcuit interest?Westley: 'Holland like a young Giggs'West Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?
Bilic: 'Luka Modric my dream signing'Antonio 'ignoring transfer rumours'Gold: 'Payet should have been sold for more'Slaven Bilic escapes touchline banMark Noble wants West Ham retirement
> West Ham United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Southampton2586112831-330
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 