Live Commentary: Watford vs. West Ham United

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between Watford and West Ham United from Vicarage Road.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Watford and West Ham United from Vicarage Road.

Watford lost 2-0 at Manchester United last time out, but six points from the last nine unavailable has moved the Hornets into 13th position in the table.

West Ham, meanwhile, sit two points and three places above their opponents this afternoon after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on February 11.

Watford have won two of their last three Premier League games with West Ham, including a 4-2 victory in the reverse match at the London Stadium back in September.


5.27pmPREDICTION! I fancy a score draw at Vicarage Road. I am not sure that I trust either of these defences, and both teams certainly have firepower in the final third of the field. I am hoping for an open and entertaining clash in the English capital. Score prediction? Let's go for Desmond (2-2).

5.24pmThere were suggestions that Mazzarri was under pressure at Vicarage Road during the team's poor run of form, but the Italian was backed in the January transfer window and among those to arrive were Mauro Zarate and M'Baye Niang, who will both be hoping to harm West Ham tonight.

5.21pmLike West Ham, Watford only have Premier League football to focus on after losing to Millwall in the FA Cup last month. In terms of what is ahead for the London side, they will welcome Southampton in their next league match on March 4, before travelling to Crystal Palace on March 18. Relegation should not be a concern, with nine points currently separating them from the bottom three.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition© SilverHub


5.18pmAs for Watford, the Hornets ended a run of seven Premier League games without a victory when they won 2-1 at Arsenal on January 31. Walter Mazzarri's side then recorded a 2-1 success at home to Burnley, but will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat at Man United last time out. That result has left the team in 13th position in the table – just two points off 10th-place West Ham.

5.15pmAfter this match, West Ham will welcome Chelsea on March 6, before travelling to Bournemouth and hosting Leicester before the end of the month. The Hammers only have league football to focus on in the final months of the season and they will be looking to push into the top half of the table, although a poor run of results could easily see the capital club slip down the division.

5.12pmThe Hammers have beaten Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Southampton – scoring three goals in each match – since the turn of the year, but they were held to a 2-2 draw by West Brom at the London Stadium last time out. It is now two weeks since Bilic's side last played and a trip to Dubai has allowed the squad to recharge their batteries ahead of their final 13 league matches.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016© SilverHub


5.09pmEven the most ardent of West Ham supporter would have found it diffiuclt to back their team pushing for a European spot this season, but they have eighth-place West Brom in their sights. Slaven Bilic's side have actually only lost one of their last five in the league, although that was a heavy 4-0 defeat to a rampant Man City team earlier this month, when they were utterly dominated.

5.06pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 25 minutes from kickoff on this mild early evening in Watford. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's first focus on the visitors West Ham. It has been quite a strange season for the Hammers with plenty of ups and downs, but they currently sit 10th in the Premier League table after 25 matches.

5.03pmWest Ham, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 2-2 draw with West Brom last time out. It had been thought that Andy Carroll could make the bench despite a hamstring problem, but the striker is left out altogether. As a result, Michail Antonio will again operate through the middle in what is a 3-4-3 formation, with Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass supporting the Englishman from wide positions.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016© SilverHub


5pmWatford have made two changes to the team that started their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out, with Daryl Janmaat and Valon Behrami taking the places of Craig Cathcart and Sebastian Prodl. Troy Deeney will again captain the Hornets from a forward position, while M'Baye Niang keeps his spot in the XI. It is once again a 4-3-3 formation for the capital side here.

4.57pmTEAMS!

WATFORD: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Cleverley, Behrami, Capoue; Zarate, Deeney, Niang

WHAM: Randolph; Kouyate, Fonte, Reid; Feghouli, Noble, Obiang, Cresswell; Lanzini, Antonio, Snodgrass


4.54pmRight, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Vicarage Road. Both of these teams have had two weeks to prepare for this match so freshness will not be a problem...

4.51pmWatford's 2-0 victory in the corresponding fixture last season, meanwhile, ended a run of 11 league games without a win over West Ham at Vicarage Road. The Hornets have indeed won three of their last four Premier League meetings with West Ham, although two of those successes came on the road.

4.48pmAfter a run of just one win in 22 league games against West Ham, Watford have won two of the last three fixtures between the two teams – including a 4-2 victory when they travelled to the London Stadium for the reserve league match back in September. That said, Watford have actually never won back-to-back league games against West Ham. Will that change tonight? We will soon find out.

4.45pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from Vicarage Road as Watford welcome West Ham United in what should be an open and entertaining affair. Watford (13th) would move above West Ham (10th) with all three points here, although the Hammers have only lost one of their last five in the league and are seemingly heading in the right direction. Stay tuned for live updates!

