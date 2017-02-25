Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Watford and West Ham United from Vicarage Road.
Watford lost 2-0 at Manchester United last time out, but six points from the last nine unavailable has moved the Hornets into 13th position in the table.
West Ham, meanwhile, sit two points and three places above their opponents this afternoon after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on February 11.
Watford have won two of their last three Premier League games with West Ham, including a 4-2 victory in the reverse match at the London Stadium back in September.
WATFORD: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Cleverley, Behrami, Capoue; Zarate, Deeney, Niang
WHAM: Randolph; Kouyate, Fonte, Reid; Feghouli, Noble, Obiang, Cresswell; Lanzini, Antonio, Snodgrass