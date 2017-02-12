Paul Clement insists that January signing Jordan Ayew is "ready to go" for Swansea City after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty earlier this week.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has revealed that Jordan Ayew is fit and ready to make his debut in this weekend's relegation showdown with Leicester City.

The 25-year-old joined the Swans from Aston Villa on deadline day in a move that saw £5m handed over and defender Neil Taylor head in the opposite direction.

Ayew, the brother of former Swansea attacker Andre, has yet to feature for his new club due to his Africa Cup of Nations commitments with Ghana, but he has taken part in training this week and could start against Leicester on Sunday.

"He joined in training this morning, he is ready to go and he will be involved on Sunday," Clement told reporters. "I think psychologically, if we get the victory and a good performance, that would be a big boost for us.

"The two teams are level on points and we will not play each other again this season, so that adds an extra spice to the fixture."

Swansea have won three of their last five games since the turn of the year to find themselves one point outside the Premier League relegation zone, level with weekend opponents Leicester.