Swansea City manager Paul Clement has declared his side's Premier League clash with troubled champions Leicester City next weekend a must-win game.
The Swans had given their survival hopes a major boost with three wins in their last four league games before Sunday's late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Having seen Hull City and Sunderland both win on Saturday, Swansea now sit just one point clear of the relegation zone - level with a Leicester side who have failed to even score in the league since the turn of the year.
"Every game I have been involved in, we have tried to get the tactics right for the opposition and to try to get a positive result," he told reporters.
"That would have been a draw for this game [against Man City], as I understand there are certain games we are not expected to win.
"But there are games we have to win. Southampton was one of those last week and now Leicester is a game we need to win."
Leicester, who are currently on a four-match losing streak, have so far put in the worst title defence in English top-flight history.