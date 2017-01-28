New Transfer Talk header

Aston Villa eyeing Neil Taylor, Modou Barrow swoop?

Swansea player Neil Taylor in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Swansea City pair Neil Taylor and Modou Barrow emerge as January transfer targets for Aston Villa.
Aston Villa are reportedly planning to sign Swansea City duo Neil Taylor and Modou Barrow before the end of the January transfer window.

The West Midlands club are looking to bolster their options at left-back after allowing Aly Cissokho to leave on loan this month and have identified Taylor as a key target.

However, The Telegraph claims that Villa are also keen to bring Barrow to the club in the next few days.

Is it thought that Villa are willing to let Jordan Ayew go in the opposite direction, if they can sign the Swansea winger.

Villa are currently 13th in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the playoff places.

Neil Taylor in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
