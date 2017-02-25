West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic reveals that Andy Carroll is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash away to Watford.

Carroll, 28, missed West Ham's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion last time out with a groin problem, and that injury is still troubling the towering centre-forward ahead of his team's trip to Vicarage Road this weekend.

"Maybe he has a chance to be in the squad for the Watford game on Saturday. I was expecting Andy Carroll to train in Dubai but it is a bit slower than we expected," Bilic told reporters.

"He will try to run today. This is not a big injury. He has been training hard in the gym and he is looking after himself. The guys had a good trip to Dubai and we worked hard. We trained more than if we had stayed here and it was good for team bonding."

Carroll has scored six times in 12 Premier League appearances for West Ham this season.