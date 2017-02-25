Feb 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
vs.
West HamWest Ham United
 

Slaven Bilic: 'Andy Carroll a doubt for Watford clash'

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic reveals that Andy Carroll is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash away to Watford.
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has admitted that Andy Carroll is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash away to Watford.

Carroll, 28, missed West Ham's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion last time out with a groin problem, and that injury is still troubling the towering centre-forward ahead of his team's trip to Vicarage Road this weekend.

"Maybe he has a chance to be in the squad for the Watford game on Saturday. I was expecting Andy Carroll to train in Dubai but it is a bit slower than we expected," Bilic told reporters.

"He will try to run today. This is not a big injury. He has been training hard in the gym and he is looking after himself. The guys had a good trip to Dubai and we worked hard. We trained more than if we had stayed here and it was good for team bonding."

Carroll has scored six times in 12 Premier League appearances for West Ham this season.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
