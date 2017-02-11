West Bromwich Albion score a 94th-minute equaliser in Saturday afternoon's 2-2 draw at West Ham United in the Premier League.

Jonny Evans equalised in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time as West Bromwich Albion snatched a point in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash away to West Ham United.

Manuel Lanzini's 86th-minute effort looked to have secured all the points for West Ham, who had recovered from one goal behind to lead 2-1 on home soil, but second-half substitute Evans levelled at the death as the entertaining fixture finished 2-2.

It took just six minutes for West Brom to make the breakthrough at the London Stadium as Nacer Chadli collected a through pass from James Morrison before sliding the ball through the legs of Darren Randolph.

The visitors came close to scoring a second in the 16th minute when Salomon Rondon struck a half-volley from outside the West Ham box, but the ball crashed against the crossbar as West Ham survived another dangerous moment.

The Hammers thought that they had equalised in the 17th minute when Feghouli turned a Lanzini cross home from close range, but following a discussion with his linesman, referee Michael Oliver disallowed the midfielder's effort for offside.

Randolph denied Chadli from distance in the 29th minute as the visitors continued to cause problems, but West Ham were a threat as the first period approached its latter stages and Michail Antonio came close to a leveller on a couple of occasions.

West Brom saw out the end of the first period and the start of the second, but West Ham were level in the 63rd minute when Feghouli converted from close range after Ben Foster had kept out a curling effort from Lanzini.

The equaliser transformed the atmosphere inside the stadium and West Ham bombarded West Brom's goal in search of a second, but the likes of Jonathan Calleri and Feghouli continued to find Foster in impressive form.

Foster's heroics could not prevent Lanzini from finding the top corner with a curling effort in the 86th minute, but there was to be late drama at the London Stadium as Evans headed a Chris Brunt corner into the back of the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time as the Baggies snatched a point.

West Brom, who have now lost just one of their last seven in the league, remain eighth in the Premier League table, five points above 10th-place West Ham United.