West Ham United's Michail Antonio insists that 'his head has not been turned' by suggestions that Chelsea are interested in his services.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio has insisted that 'his head has not been turned' by suggestions that Chelsea are interested in signing the 26-year-old at the end of the season.

Antonio only signed a new four-year contract with the Hammers last summer, but it has been suggested that the London club want to offer the Englishman a new and improved deal.

The former Nottingham Forest attacker has revealed that "right now, nothing is really happening" with regards to contract talks, but has insisted that he is fully focused on West Ham.

"Right now, nothing is really happening on the contract talks," Antonio told Sky Sports News. "We'll just see how things go. At the moment my head is not being swayed in any way. I just want to play my football and whatever happens happens."

Antonio has scored eight times in 24 Premier League appearances for West Ham this season.