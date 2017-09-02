Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale returns to the Wales starting lineup for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Austria in Cardiff.

The 28-year-old, who has had a direct hand in more than half of his side's goals in qualifying so far, missed the match with Serbia due to suspension but returns to the fold as Chris Coleman's side welcome Austria to the Principality Stadium.

Wales, who have drawn each of their last five games in Group D, make just two changes from their 1-1 draw with Serbia last time out as the suspended Joe Allen and free agent Joe Ledley drop out to be replace by Bale and Tom Lawrence.

Aaron Ramsey has overcome a slight calf injury to start the match, which could see Wales close the gap on second-place Republic of Ireland to two points following their draw with Georgia earlier this afternoon.

Austria also welcome a key player back from suspension as Marko Arnautovic returns, with the West Ham United man having scored twice in the reverse fixture.

Arnautovic's inclusion is one of four changes for the visitors from their draw with Ireland as Stefan Ilsanker, Marcel Sabitzer and Martin Harnik also come into the side.

Wales: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Richards, Davies; Lawrence, Ramsey, Bale, Edwards; Vokes

Subs: Ward, A Davies, King, Robson-Kanu, Evans, Ampadu, Ledley, Lockyer, Collins, J Williams, Woodburn, Watkins

Austria: Lindner; Prodl, Dragovic, Alaba; Hinteregger, Baumgartlinger, Ilsanker, Lainer, Sabitzer, Harnik, Arnautovic

Subs: Bachmann, Kuster, Grillitsch, Schaub, Hierlander, Bauer, Gregoritsch, Janko, Danso, Laimer, Wober

