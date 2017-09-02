World Cup
Team News: Gareth Bale returns for Wales against Austria

Wales winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale returns to the Wales starting lineup for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Austria in Cardiff.
Saturday, September 2, 2017

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been named in the Wales starting lineup for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Austria in Cardiff this evening.

The 28-year-old, who has had a direct hand in more than half of his side's goals in qualifying so far, missed the match with Serbia due to suspension but returns to the fold as Chris Coleman's side welcome Austria to the Principality Stadium.

Wales, who have drawn each of their last five games in Group D, make just two changes from their 1-1 draw with Serbia last time out as the suspended Joe Allen and free agent Joe Ledley drop out to be replace by Bale and Tom Lawrence.

Aaron Ramsey has overcome a slight calf injury to start the match, which could see Wales close the gap on second-place Republic of Ireland to two points following their draw with Georgia earlier this afternoon.

Austria also welcome a key player back from suspension as Marko Arnautovic returns, with the West Ham United man having scored twice in the reverse fixture.

Arnautovic's inclusion is one of four changes for the visitors from their draw with Ireland as Stefan Ilsanker, Marcel Sabitzer and Martin Harnik also come into the side.

Wales: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Richards, Davies; Lawrence, Ramsey, Bale, Edwards; Vokes
Subs: Ward, A Davies, King, Robson-Kanu, Evans, Ampadu, Ledley, Lockyer, Collins, J Williams, Woodburn, Watkins

Austria: Lindner; Prodl, Dragovic, Alaba; Hinteregger, Baumgartlinger, Ilsanker, Lainer, Sabitzer, Harnik, Arnautovic
Subs: Bachmann, Kuster, Grillitsch, Schaub, Hierlander, Bauer, Gregoritsch, Janko, Danso, Laimer, Wober

Follow live text coverage of all of the action from the Principality Stadium courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates.

Aaron Ramsey eyes the ball during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Russia and Wales on June 20, 2016
