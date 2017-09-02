Live Commentary: Wales 0-0 Austria

That is also the case for the visitors, with both sides currently lagging behind pacesetters Serbia and Republic of Ireland with four games left to play in Group D.

9 min A completely one-sided opening nine minutes to the contest in Cardiff. Austria have barely had a touch of the ball in the opposition half, which does not bode well for them as they are here for all three points this evening.

7 min A fine delivery from Ramsey, sending the ball into a zone where a few of his teammates were waiting to pounce. Arnautovic was the first player there, though, sticking out a large leg and clearing the ball for the visiting side.

5 min Very bright start from the home side, boosted by their vocal supporters. Lawrence the latest to get to the ball ahead of his man, rather buying the free kick to give Ramsey a chance to whip it into the box from a deep position.

3 min Ominous signs for Austria, as Bale picks up the ball 40 yards from goal and is given acres of space to charge into. He wanted it on his left but had to settle for the right, dragging it wide of the target. Vokes unable to latch on to the shot.

1 min KICKOFF! Superb atmosphere inside the sold-out Cardiff City Stadium. The home supporters famously got their side over the line against Belgium a couple of years back - something similar is required over the next two hours.

7.43pm It is anthems time in the Welsh capital, starting with Austria and then Wales. A packed crowd at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening, with 33,000+ crammed inside the ground - including a healthy travelling contingent from Austria. This is a truly massive game for both teams, one that - if all goes badly - could spell the end of their respective qualifying campaigns. © SilverHub

7.41pm Coleman has said right from the off that Group D would go down to the wire, as have many neutrals. It is the tightest of groups, containing four sides of similar ability and two very tough bottom seed opponents for good measure. Both Coleman and Williams have acknowledged that three points is the target for both teams, however, with the games fast running out. A reminder that Serbia are seven points clear, having played one game more.

7.39pm With kickoff at the Cardiff City Stadium now a little over five minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from the Wales camp. Chris Coleman: "I don't think either team is going into the game looking for a draw. Both teams are capable of scoring goals with good, exciting players. I think it will be open and a great game. A draw doesn't do either of us any good so you would imagine something will have to give. This was always going to be a tight group, the teams are very similar and four teams are very strong. I feel it will go right to the wire." Ashley Williams: "It's one we feel we must win. That's what we haven't had, that momentum in that campaign, which has been frustrating. But I do feel like it changed after the Serbia game [in June], which was still a draw but we felt like it was a good draw for us. It felt like the start then. If we can win this game, then we can keep this momentum going for the last three after this. That will be the plan and pick up a bit of steam to finish the campaign."

7.37pm A succession plan will no doubt already be in place, knowing that Coleman could well be out of the job in around five weeks' time after the Ireland home game. Current assistant Osian Roberts is a real contender to step up in Wales are looking to promote from within, while Rob Page has made a positive start to life as Under-21s coach - seeing his side kick off their Euro 2019 campaign with a 3-0 win in Switzerland yesterday - and is another left-field option.

7.35pm Chris Coleman scored on his Wales debut against Austria 25 years ago, incidentally, with that one also finishing all square at 1-1. Coleman is into the final throes of his managerial career with the Dragons, having announced last year that he intends to step aside at the end of the campaign. That could mean staying on until the World Cup , though as things stand there is more chance of the Swansea native being denied the chance of bowing out on a high.

7.33pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Wales have won just two of their previous nine meetings against Austria, drawing two and losing five of those. One of the draws came last time out in an entertaining four-goal affair in Vienna; Marko Arnautovic twice pegging the Dragons back after a fine Joe Allen strike and a Kevin Wimmer own goal. The last time they met on Welsh soil the hosts prevailed 2-1 in a friendly at the Liberty Stadium four years ago.

7.31pm Austria have conceded seven goals so far in qualifying compared to Wales's five - the same tally as Ireland, who have played one game more. They have scored the same number of goals, meanwhile, each finding the net nine times, which leaves them behind Serbia who now have 16 from their seven matches. Coleman has deliberately gone with an attacking lineup this evening, so those stats could alter quite considerably over the next couple of hours.

7.29pm Koller's side are back on track, now level on points with Wales but sitting a place lower by virtue of an inferior goal difference. Austria are home to Georgia and Serbia in their next two matches, before a to Moldova to round things off - far from easy and, much like with Wales, taking 12 points from the 12 on offer will be an extremely tough task. That is why it is so important for both teams to simply take it one match at a time.

7.27pm Austria are stinging together a similar run following a slow start to their campaign, going four without defeat ahead of this trip to Cardiff. Their most recent loss came against Republic of Ireland last November; that 1-0 loss seriously denting their qualifying hopes after previously going down 3-2 to Serbia and drawing with Wales. Koller's men have earned wins over Georgia and Moldova either side, however, while also earning a solid point away to Ireland last time out.

7.25pm DID YOU KNOW? Wales have not lost a competitive home match since 2013 when going down 3-0 to Serbia in a World Cup 2014 qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium. They have lost just one of their last 18 qualifiers overall, in fact - even that was described as the "best defeat of my life" by Gareth Bale, as a slender loss in Bosnia was not enough so stop the Dragons from reaching Euro 2016.

7.23pm That is tempting fate a little, however, which is never a smart thing to do ahead of such a big game. Austria are certainly no pushovers, sitting 37th in the world and with more than a few scalps to their name. It was not so long ago that they were ranked in the top 15, in fact, boasting the likes of Alaba, Arnautovic - back from suspension tonight - and new Leicester City man Aleksandar Dragovic in their ranks.

7.21pm Coleman knows that his side's fate is pretty much still in their hands at this point as Ireland are still to come here on the final matchday, while the boys in Green also have a crucial showdown with Serbia to come next Tuesday in Dublin - what a game that should be! Something has to give in that one and, with Wales due to face Moldova in Chisinau the same night, there is a real possibility that they can finally pounce. © SilverHub

7.19pm Back-to-back stalemates in Belgrade and Dublin were also welcomed, coming against two very tough opponents, though the caveat to all that is the fact that Wales must now simply follow up the respectable draws with at least three wins from their last four games - likely four. Finishing second is enough to earn a playoff spot in eight of the nine groups, though Group D could well be the unfortunate one that misses out due to so many points being dropped.

7.17pm Just ask Wales, in fact, as they were held at home by Georgia last year. That, on the face of it, is the only disappointing result of their World Cup qualifying campaign, coming in the middle of this five-game drawing run. A 4-0 victory over Moldova here got the ball rolling this time last year, followed up by a respectable 2-2 draw against Austria in this reverse fixture.

7.15pm Wales were placed in a nice group on the face of it, with no standout names alongside them. On the flipside, four teams of similar quality were picked out of the hate, while Moldova and Georgia are two of the stronger bottom seeds. Whereas Andorra, Malta, Gibraltar and San Marino can guarantee you six points from six, travelling to Tbilisi and Chisinau is far from an easy task - just ask Republic of Ireland!

7.13pm Reaching the semi-final of a major competition will only increase expectation levels, of course, which is something that Coleman has had to learn to deal with. Wales have not had a disappointing qualifying campaign this time around, as such, though too many draws have hindered them and supporters know that defeat tonight and all of a sudden the bubble bursts. Victory, on the other hand, and they are right on the heels of Ireland and can still boast about remaining unbeaten.

7.11pm Euro 2016 still lives fresh in the memory for Wales supporters - a truly historic achievement that will likely take a long time to match or indeed better. That was very much the exception rather than the norm, though, as the Dragons had previously qualified for a major international tournament way back in 1958, when a Pele-inspired Brazil knocked them out en route to winning the competition.

7.09pm Losing does not really seem to be a factor for the Dragons tonight - they do not tend to lose games these days. Their biggest problem is turning draws into victories, having been held in five successive games for the first time in their history. In fact, it is just the one defeat in 10 matches stretching back to Euro 2016, when they went down 2-0 to Portugal at the semi-final stage in Lyon.

7.07pm What does that mean for Group D? Well, Serbia are now the outright leaders on 15 points from seven games, while Ireland are on 13 points in second. Then come Wales and Austria on eight points apiece, having played one game fewer than those above them, while Georgia and Moldova are out of the picture and essentially battling to avoid finishing bottom. Victory for the Dragons tonight will see them climb to within two points of the Irish.

7.05pm A truly massive night in Cardiff for both these sides, with three points the target for both. There is some pretty good news for Wales and Austria ahead of kickoff, though, as Republic of Ireland have been held to a 1-1 draw away to Georgia - a result that actually flattered them slightly. Points dropped for Martin O'Neill's men, then, though it was business as usual for Serbia as they cruised to a 3-0 victory at home to Moldova.

7.03pm Two changes made by Wales boss Chris Coleman in all, then, bringing in Gareth Bale and Tom Lawrence for Joe Ledley and Joe Allen respectively. Allen is absent tonight due to suspension - and a big loss he will be for the hosts, too - while his midfield partner misses out due to a lack of playing time in recent months after failing to find a new club. © SilverHub

7.01pm The 11-cap midfielder is replaced by Stefan Hierlander in the 18-man squad, with the Sturm Graz ace in line to make an appearance from the bench. Marc Janko is the top scorer in the Austria squad, netting a more-than-respectable 28 goals in 63 international outings, though he also has to make do with a place among the back-up options. Plenty of well-known faces in their ranks, too, including Marko Arnautovic and David Alaba in midfield.

6.59pm In terms of the visitors, manager Marcel Koller has had to make do without Guido Burgstaller in his matchday squad this evening after the attacking midfielder pulled out through injury. Burgstaller made a handful of appearances for Cardiff City at this ground a few years back before being moved on for a minimal fee, but he has since got his career back on track at Schalke 04 and will be a miss tonight.

6.57pm AUSTRIA TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Lidner, Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Prodl, Ilsanker, Arnautovic, Alaba, Sabitzer, Harnik, Baumgartlinger SUBS: Bachmann, Kuster, Wober, Schaub, Bauer, Grillitsch, Kainz, Danso, Heirlander, Gregoritsch, Janko, Laimer

6.55pm Wales boss Chris Coleman has certainly freshened things up slightly after five-successive draws, fielding what is an attack-minded starting lineup. Aaron Ramsey is included despite picking up a knock in Arsenal's defeat to Liverpool a week ago, but in the absence of influential midfielder Joe Allen alongside him there is a place for Dave Edwards. Allen is suspended for this crucial qualifier, as is left-back Neil Taylor - both will return in Moldova three days from now.

6.53pm Ledley has only featured once for club and country in the last five months, coming in that aforementioned draw with Serbia in Belgrade last time out. The central midfielder, currently without a club, has incredible fitness levels and is determined to represent his country in every match - as witnessed when somehow returning from a broken leg to feature heavily at Euro 2016 - but his lack of playing time has cost him as Tom Lawrence comes in.

6.51pm The big news as far as the hosts are concerned is the return to action of Gareth Bale, who sat out the 1-1 draw in Serbia a few months back due to suspension. The Real Madrid forward was always expected to slot back in after remaining injury free to begin the campaign, linking up with Burnley striker Sam Vokes in attack. There is a slight surprise elsewhere, meanwhile, as Joe Ledley fails to make the starting lineup.

6.49pm WALES TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Richards, Davies; Lawrence, Ramsey, Bale, Edwards; Vokes SUBS: Ward, A. Davies, King, Robson-Kanu, Evans, Ampadu, Ledley, Lockyer, Collins, J Williams, Woodburn, Watkins

6.47pm Ireland and Serbia are both in action right now, taking on Georgia and Moldova respectively, so we will have a better idea of what is required for Wales and Austria in the next 10 minutes or so. On the face of it, though, anything less than three points for either could well spell the end of their campaign, albeit not officially just yet. Before looking at the various permutations, let us first check some confirmed team news.