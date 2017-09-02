Live Commentary: Wales 0-0 Austria

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifying clash between Wales and Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium.
The Dragons essentially require 12 points from 12 from their final batch of matches if they are to reach back-to-back major tournaments.
That is also the case for the visitors, with both sides currently lagging behind pacesetters Serbia and Republic of Ireland with four games left to play in Group D.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the Welsh capital with our extensive updates below.
© SilverHub
Chris Coleman: "I don't think either team is going into the game looking for a draw. Both teams are capable of scoring goals with good, exciting players. I think it will be open and a great game. A draw doesn't do either of us any good so you would imagine something will have to give. This was always going to be a tight group, the teams are very similar and four teams are very strong. I feel it will go right to the wire."
Ashley Williams: "It's one we feel we must win. That's what we haven't had, that momentum in that campaign, which has been frustrating. But I do feel like it changed after the Serbia game [in June], which was still a draw but we felt like it was a good draw for us. It felt like the start then. If we can win this game, then we can keep this momentum going for the last three after this. That will be the plan and pick up a bit of steam to finish the campaign."
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
STARTING XI: Lidner, Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Prodl, Ilsanker, Arnautovic, Alaba, Sabitzer, Harnik, Baumgartlinger
SUBS: Bachmann, Kuster, Wober, Schaub, Bauer, Grillitsch, Kainz, Danso, Heirlander, Gregoritsch, Janko, Laimer
STARTING XI: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Richards, Davies; Lawrence, Ramsey, Bale, Edwards; Vokes
SUBS: Ward, A. Davies, King, Robson-Kanu, Evans, Ampadu, Ledley, Lockyer, Collins, J Williams, Woodburn, Watkins