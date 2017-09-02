World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
vs.
Austria
 

Ashley Williams: 'Building some momentum key for Wales'

Wales defender Ashley Williams in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Ashley Williams targets victory against Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium in the hope of carrying some momentum into Wales's final three Group D matches.
Wales captain Ashley Williams has confessed that only victory will do for his side against Austria as they aim to build some much-needed momentum.

The Dragons head into Saturday evening's clash in Cardiff sitting level on points with their opponents in Group D qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Wales have just three games left to play to make up ground on pacesetters Serbia and Republic of Ireland following tonight's match, having drawn five competitive games on the bounce for the first time in their history - most recently playing out a 1-1 tie in Belgrade.

Williams admits that working up a head of steam has been difficult for his side in what has been a frustrating, yet still unbeaten, qualifying campaign to date.

"We haven't had momentum in this campaign and that's been frustrating," he told reporters. "But I do feel it's changed after the Serbia game. It was still a draw, but it felt like a good draw. It felt like the start then. If we can win this one, then we can keep this momentum going for the last three games.

"That will be the plan, to pick up a bit of steam to finish the campaign. Everyone's saying we must win, so we understand it's quite simple now - we must win. I'm not sure if we need to win all four, but we certainly want to get off the mark against Austria.

"They are a very talented team with some good individual players, they pass it well and their movement is very good. But we're not too worried about Austria because we feel if we play our game, we can win."

Wales have not lost a competitive home game since 2013, when going down 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier to Serbia at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Aaron Ramsey eyes the ball during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Russia and Wales on June 20, 2016
Read Next:
Ramsey 'expected to be fit for Austria'
>
Wales defender Ashley Williams in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
