Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
vs.
Austria
 

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey 'expected to be fit to face Austria'

Aaron Ramsey eyes the ball during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Russia and Wales on June 20, 2016
© AFP
Aaron Ramsey sits out training with Wales ahead of their meeting with Austria, but the Dragons are reportedly confident that he will win his fitness battle.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 16:32 UK

Wales are reportedly confident that Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will shake off a minor injury problem in time to feature against Austria on Saturday evening.

The Dragons are already light in the centre of the park due to Joe Allen's suspension, while Joe Ledley - another regular under Chris Coleman - has not played a minute of club action since February 4.

After being taken off during half time of Arsenal's 4-0 loss to Liverpool with a calf problem at the weekend, Ramsey was forced to sit out training with his national side on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sky Sports News, however, Coleman expects to have the 26-year-old available for the must-win World Cup qualifying meeting with Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales sit third in Group D with four games left to play, four points adrift of Serbia and the Republic of Ireland.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Chris Coleman: 'Wales can still qualify'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Ledley, Chris Coleman, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Arsenal want Sergio Aguero from Manchester City in Alexis Sanchez deal?
 Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City offer Raheem Sterling in deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez?
 Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez 'desperate for Manchester City move'
Ramsey 'expected to be fit for Austria'Report: Draxler still on Arsenal radarMatic expecting six-team title raceArsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'Winterburn: 'Ox wants new challenge'
West Brom 'agree Kieran Gibbs fee'Watford 'pull out of deal for Gibbs'Sanchez 'asks to leave Chile camp'Wright wants Wenger to leave ArsenalBrighton offered Arsenal's Debuchy?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Wales News
Aaron Ramsey eyes the ball during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Russia and Wales on June 20, 2016
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey 'expected to be fit to face Austria'
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Aaron Ramsey hoping to push on from FA Cup final win
 Aaron Ramsey scores the opener during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Russia and Wales on June 20, 2016
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey: 'I meant my Panenka penalty'
Joe Ledley open to Championship switchChris Coleman: 'Wales can still qualify'Result: Wales earn vital point away in SerbiaLive Commentary: Serbia 1-1 Wales - as it happenedTeam News: Sam Vokes wins 50th Wales cap
Ashley Williams relishing Serbia challengeColeman haunted by Serbia memoriesVokes: 'Wales can cope without Bale'Watkins replaces Woodburn in Wales squadGunter: 'Wales capable of Serbia upset'
> Wales Homepage



Tables
 