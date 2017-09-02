Aaron Ramsey sits out training with Wales ahead of their meeting with Austria, but the Dragons are reportedly confident that he will win his fitness battle.

Wales are reportedly confident that Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will shake off a minor injury problem in time to feature against Austria on Saturday evening.

The Dragons are already light in the centre of the park due to Joe Allen's suspension, while Joe Ledley - another regular under Chris Coleman - has not played a minute of club action since February 4.

After being taken off during half time of Arsenal's 4-0 loss to Liverpool with a calf problem at the weekend, Ramsey was forced to sit out training with his national side on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sky Sports News, however, Coleman expects to have the 26-year-old available for the must-win World Cup qualifying meeting with Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales sit third in Group D with four games left to play, four points adrift of Serbia and the Republic of Ireland.