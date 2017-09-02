World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
vs.
Austria
 

Wales boss Chris Coleman undaunted by tricky qualifying task

Wales manager Chris Coleman on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Chris Coleman admits that, while anything less than victory against Austria will likely end Wales's World Cup hopes, they will not head into the match feeling fearful.
Chris Coleman has insisted that Wales will treat their final batch of World Cup qualifiers as a "mini-tournament" as they aim for four wins from four.

The Dragons have their work cut out to reach a second-successive major tournament, as they trail Group D pacesetters Serbia and Republic of Ireland by four points.

Wales will likely need maximum points from games against Austria, Moldova, Georgia and Ireland in September and October if they are to finish top of the standings and earn an automatic qualification spot.

Ahead of Saturday night's home clash with Austria in Cardiff, Coleman claimed that his side do not fear facing any team, though confessed that defeat would likely spell the end of the campaign.

"This was always going to be a tight group - the teams are very similar and very strong and I feel it will go right to the wire," he told reporters. "With us and Austria, one of us could be dropping out if it's a negative result so it's a huge game – but we've been here before and we know how to handle these situations.

"I have complete faith we can win all four if we have to. We face a mini-tournament. That's no disrespect to Austria, Moldova, Georgia and the Republic of Ireland in the remaining games. It's a statement but I'll say it – it could be Brazil, Spain, Germany.

"I have that much confidence in our players and in our team, especially here in this stadium when it's full. If we get it right then there's nobody we need to fear. That's a definite. We don't have to be afraid of anyone."

Wales remain unbeaten in Group D after six matches, but the last five of those have ended all square.

Aaron Ramsey eyes the ball during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Russia and Wales on June 20, 2016
