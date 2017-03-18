New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: John Stones, Ross Barkley, Yaya Toure

Antonio Rudiger in action during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 08:09 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Manchester City close to finalising £30m deal for Antonio Rudiger?
Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly a £30m summer transfer target for Manchester City, but the Citizens could face competition from rivals Chelsea. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'plotting raid for Ross Barkley, Wilfried Zaha'
A report claims that Wilfried Zaha and Ross Barkley are both wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, who are willing to spend big to bring them to White Hart Lane in the summer. Read more.

Report: Diego Simeone's son wanted by Everton
A report claims that Everton will rival Atletico Madrid for the signing of Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone, who has scored 10 goals in Serie A this season. Read more.

Manchester United, Arsenal 'scout AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko'
Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus are all reportedly interested in signing £50m-rated AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko after sending scouts to watch him. Read more.

Yaya Toure: 'I want to stay at Manchester City'
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure insists that he wants to stay at the club despite having opened negotiations with teams in Italy and Spain over a possible move. Read more.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic agent rules out Napoli move
The agent of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic rules out the prospect of the 35-year-old joining Napoli at the end of the season. Read more.

Sam Allardyce refuses to rule out permanent Mamadou Sakho deal
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce refuses to rule out the possibility of signing Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal, but admits that it would take a "big negotiation". Read more.

Agent: 'Yaya Toure could join Manchester United'
The agent of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure refuses to rule out the possibility of his client joining local rivals Manchester United when his contract expires. Read more.

Agent: 'Yaya Toure in talks with different clubs'
The agent of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure reveals that he has begun negotiations with a number of clubs over a possible move for his client. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp: 'Manchester City most difficult opponent'
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warns his side that Manchester City will be "the most difficult team to play" this season. Read more.

Pep Guardiola: "I'm so happy with the squad"
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that he is "so happy" with his squad amid reports that he plans to axe as many as 13 players this summer. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp admits "good talks" with Emre Can
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that the club are holding "completely good talks" with Emre Can over a new deal. Read more.

Paul Lambert: Mike Williamson must "prove" worth
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that centre-back Mike Williamson must "prove" his fitness in the remaining games of the season in order to earn a new deal. Read more.

Report: Vincent Kompany set for Manchester City exit as Pep Guardiola plans clearout
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will be one of a number of players getting axed by Pep Guardiola at the end of the season, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Son Heung-min on Sevilla, Inter Milan radar
Tottenham Hotspur forward and South Korea international Son Heung-min is said to be a transfer target for Sevilla and Inter Milan. Read more.

Stoke City agree fee with Porto over Bruno Martins Indi
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes reveals that the Potters have agreed a fee with Porto to sign defender Bruno Martins Indi permanently. Read more.

Eidur Gudjohnsen of Chelsea celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on March 24, 2004
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Ozil, Bellerin, Lukaku
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 