Report: Son Heung-min on Sevilla, Inter Milan radar

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur forward and South Korea international Son Heung-min is said to be a transfer target for Sevilla and Inter Milan.
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11:00 UK

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has emerged as a transfer target for Sevilla and Inter Milan, according to reports.

The South Korea international has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season, despite being used as a rotation player by Mauricio Pochettino.

Son is expected to lead the line while Harry Kane recovers from his injury, but he is said to be unhappy with failing to nail down a first-team place.

According to the Evening Standard, Sevilla and Inter Milan are monitoring Son's situation at White Hart Lane with a view to making a bid should he decide to try his luck elsewhere.

Son joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for a £22m fee.

