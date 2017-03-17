Tottenham Hotspur forward and South Korea international Son Heung-min is said to be a transfer target for Sevilla and Inter Milan.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has emerged as a transfer target for Sevilla and Inter Milan, according to reports.

The South Korea international has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season, despite being used as a rotation player by Mauricio Pochettino.

Son is expected to lead the line while Harry Kane recovers from his injury, but he is said to be unhappy with failing to nail down a first-team place.

According to the Evening Standard, Sevilla and Inter Milan are monitoring Son's situation at White Hart Lane with a view to making a bid should he decide to try his luck elsewhere.

Son joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for a £22m fee.