Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the club is in talks with midfielder Emre Can over a new contract, describing them as "completely good".

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of next season and has reportedly stalled on signing a new deal as he holds out for wages of around £100,000 a week.

Asked about the situation at his weekly press conference, Klopp said that it made "no sense at all" to discuss the ongoing negotiations but insisted that Can is keen to remain with the club.

"Actually it makes no sense at all to talk about it - I read that there was a story out there over the week," Klopp said.

"We are in talks. They are good. Emre likes to be here. We really like him as a person and a player. There are talks.

"There is nothing else to say about it until there is the final [agreement]. There are no problems at this moment. Completely good talks."

The German moved to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 in a £10m deal.