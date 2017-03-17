New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jurgen Klopp admits "good talks" with Emre Can

Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that the club are holding "completely good talks" with Emre Can over a new deal.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 14:37 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the club is in talks with midfielder Emre Can over a new contract, describing them as "completely good".

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of next season and has reportedly stalled on signing a new deal as he holds out for wages of around £100,000 a week.

Asked about the situation at his weekly press conference, Klopp said that it made "no sense at all" to discuss the ongoing negotiations but insisted that Can is keen to remain with the club.

"Actually it makes no sense at all to talk about it - I read that there was a story out there over the week," Klopp said.

"We are in talks. They are good. Emre likes to be here. We really like him as a person and a player. There are talks.

"There is nothing else to say about it until there is the final [agreement]. There are no problems at this moment. Completely good talks."

The German moved to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 in a £10m deal.

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Reds 'favourites' to land Nicolo Barella
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Emre Can, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Roberto Firmino in contention for Manchester City trip
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'No special pressure against Manchester City'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Manchester City most difficult opponent'
Klopp defends "world-class" GuardiolaKlopp admits "good talks" with CanReds 'favourites' to land Nicolo BarellaDanny Murphy: 'Judge Klopp after summer'Liverpool interested in Leipzig striker?
Liverpool forward Woodburn called up by WalesKlavan: Premier League move "a reality check"Bayern 'want Liverpool target Brandt'Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham?PL trio interested in Las Palmas midfielder?
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 