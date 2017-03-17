New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paul Lambert: Mike Williamson must "prove" worth

Mike Williamson of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that centre-back Mike Williamson must "prove" his fitness in the remaining games of the season in order to earn a new deal.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 13:04 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has said that veteran centre-back Mike Williamson must prove his worth in order to earn a new deal at the club.

The 33-year-old moved to Molineux from Newcastle United on an 18-month contract in January 2016 but almost immediately picked up a hamstring injury that kept him on the sidelines for 14 months.

Williamson has played three games since returning to action and while he has impressed Lambert with his performances, the manager has urged him to continue to demonstrate his worth in the remaining games of the season if he wants a new deal.

"He has to prove his fitness and sustain it. He knows that," Lambert told the Express & Star. "He's not a young player coming through learning the ropes, he knows exactly the game and how he wants to play it and how his body feels.

"Whether he can do half a dozen games in a row I'm not sure, because the length of time he's been out is huge. I think he can get away with one or two games. Whether he can do back-to-back is a big thing for him at the minute after so long out.

"You can get away with him at Reading or Stoke, but the problem is when someone's been out for that length of time you tend to find they get little niggles elsewhere, although his main injury feels good, because the muscle aren't trained. For a footballer not to have a pre-season is a big thing because you're not conditioned."

After being rested for the game at Brentford on Tuesday, Williamson is expected to be back in contention for the trip to Fulham on Saturday.

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Read Next:
Arsenal, Chelsea keen on Helder Costa?
>
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Mike Williamson, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Mike Williamson of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Paul Lambert: Mike Williamson must "prove" worth
 Danny Batth in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Danny Batth: "We're not getting carried away"
 A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Report: Arsenal, Chelsea scouts watching Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa
Paul Lambert "delighted" with winTeam News: Weimann up front for WolvesBen Marshall: 'Wolves will be alright'Lambert: 'Wolves can build on Ipswich draw'Team News: Helder Costa on bench for Wolves
Lambert: 'Borthwick-Jackson is falling short'McCarthy holds "no resentment" towards WolvesLambert: 'Wolves will get over poor form'Birmingham to rekindle Johnson interest?Lambert wants "three or four top players"
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148371162
7Fulham371613865442161
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford37138165554147
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves36119164347-442
19Burton Albion371011163648-1241
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
21Blackburn RoversBlackburn37912164455-1139
22Bristol City37108194653-738
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
 