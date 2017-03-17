New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Stoke City agree fee with Porto over Bruno Martins Indi

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes reveals that the Potters have agreed a fee with Porto to sign defender Bruno Martins Indi permanently.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 10:26 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has confirmed that the club have agreed a fee with Porto to sign defender Bruno Martins Indi permanently.

The 25-year-old has thrived on a season-long deal from the Portuguese club, making 27 appearances for the Potters in all competitions.

Hughes praised the Netherlands international for his performances and says they are "close" to reaching an agreement over his contract.

"There's an agreement in terms of a fee," Hughes told Sky Sports News. "It's just about making sure Bruno understands where we are going and what our ambitions are and hopefully he'll want to be part of that. I think we are very close.

"There's hope on all sides that we get it done. He's played exceptionally every since he walked through the door. It's not easy when you come to a new country and a new level, in my view, compared to where he as playing.

"He has been able to adapt very quickly and credit to him. He's embraced everything we're about and I hope we get it done. I think we are very close to an agreement. And when it's done I think Bruno can settle and understand where he's going to be in the next few years."

Martins Indi, capped 31 times for the Dutch national team, came through the ranks at Feyenoord before joining Porto in 2014.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
Read Next:
Martins Indi close to new Stoke deal
>
View our homepages for Bruno Martins Indi, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
Stoke City agree fee with Porto over Bruno Martins Indi
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Preview: Stoke City vs. Chelsea
 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi on March 8, 2017
Bruno Martins Indi close to agreeing new Stoke City deal
Stoke chairman: 'Bony must fight for place'Wilfried Bony: 'Stoke situation is crazy'Charlie Adam wants new Stoke City dealPremier League trio keen on Jakub Jankto?Mark Hughes: 'We made our own luck'
Berahino delighted to be back playingResult: Man City held to goalless draw by StokeTeam News: Sterling one of three to drop outLive Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City - as it happenedPep Guardiola coy on title chances
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 