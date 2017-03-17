Stoke City manager Mark Hughes reveals that the Potters have agreed a fee with Porto to sign defender Bruno Martins Indi permanently.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has confirmed that the club have agreed a fee with Porto to sign defender Bruno Martins Indi permanently.

The 25-year-old has thrived on a season-long deal from the Portuguese club, making 27 appearances for the Potters in all competitions.

Hughes praised the Netherlands international for his performances and says they are "close" to reaching an agreement over his contract.

"There's an agreement in terms of a fee," Hughes told Sky Sports News. "It's just about making sure Bruno understands where we are going and what our ambitions are and hopefully he'll want to be part of that. I think we are very close.

"There's hope on all sides that we get it done. He's played exceptionally every since he walked through the door. It's not easy when you come to a new country and a new level, in my view, compared to where he as playing.

"He has been able to adapt very quickly and credit to him. He's embraced everything we're about and I hope we get it done. I think we are very close to an agreement. And when it's done I think Bruno can settle and understand where he's going to be in the next few years."

Martins Indi, capped 31 times for the Dutch national team, came through the ranks at Feyenoord before joining Porto in 2014.