A report claims that Everton will rival Atletico Madrid for the signing of Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone, who has scored 10 goals in Serie A this season.

Everton will reportedly attempt to bring Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, to Goodison Park during the summer transfer window.

The Toffees are said to be on the lookout for new striking talent after top scorer Romelu Lukaku made it known that he does not intend to extend his current terms in the near future.

According to TuttoMercato, Ronald Koeman has added Genoa ace Simeone to his wishlist after being left impressed by his displays in Serie A this term.

Simeone, also understood to be on the radar of his father at Atletico, has scored 10 goals in 24 appearances in the Italian top flight since making the move from his homeland last year.

Lukaku cited Everton's supposed lack of ambition behind his decision to put off penning a new contract on Merseyside.