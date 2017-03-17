New Transfer Talk header

Report: Diego Simeone's son wanted by Everton

A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
A report claims that Everton will rival Atletico Madrid for the signing of Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone, who has scored 10 goals in Serie A this season.
Everton will reportedly attempt to bring Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, to Goodison Park during the summer transfer window.

The Toffees are said to be on the lookout for new striking talent after top scorer Romelu Lukaku made it known that he does not intend to extend his current terms in the near future.

According to TuttoMercato, Ronald Koeman has added Genoa ace Simeone to his wishlist after being left impressed by his displays in Serie A this term.

Simeone, also understood to be on the radar of his father at Atletico, has scored 10 goals in 24 appearances in the Italian top flight since making the move from his homeland last year.

Lukaku cited Everton's supposed lack of ambition behind his decision to put off penning a new contract on Merseyside.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Koeman "not afraid" of Lukaku situation
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman "not afraid" of Romelu Lukaku situation
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Romelu Lukaku questions Everton's ambition to win silverware
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'We must convince Ross Barkley to stay'
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid 'want Giovanni Simeone'
 General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
Genoa sack Ivan Juric, appoint Andrea Mandorlini
