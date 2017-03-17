New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Pep Guardiola: "I'm so happy with the squad"

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that he is "so happy" with his squad amid reports that he plans to axe as many as 13 players this summer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 15:14 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has denied speculation that he is planning to axe as many as 13 players as part of a squad shakeup this summer.

According to reports in recent days, Guardiola intends to have a massive overhaul after City were dumped out of the Champions League by Monaco at the last-16 stage.

Among those rumoured for the chop are skipper Vincent Kompany and veteran keeper Joe Hart, but Guardiola has insisted that he is "so happy" with his current crop of players and claimed that it would be "impossible" to axe so many.

"I'm so happy with the squad," he told reporters this afternoon. "The speculation is normal when you're out of the competition. It happens everywhere, not just the Premier League.

"I have heard people have written that I will change 12 or 13 players. That is impossible. They have contract. You have to pay them.

"We will try and improve the team. Next month and a half I expect a huge step forward. Next season will be better. Just because the full-backs are out of contract doesn't mean they will all leave. Some will stay."

Next up for City is a tough test against top-four rivals Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
Read Next:
Guardiola to axe Kompany in mass clearout?
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Vincent Kompany, Joe Hart, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Agent: 'Yaya Toure could join Manchester United'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'I have more power than ever as manager'
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'No special pressure against Manchester City'
Klopp defends "world-class" GuardiolaAgent: 'Toure in talks over new club'Klopp: 'City most difficult opponent'Guardiola: "I'm so happy with the squad"Guardiola to axe Kompany in mass clearout?
Mourinho "disappointed" by Man City exitGuardiola: 'Second-half display not enough'Stones: 'Defeat tough to take for City'Joe Hart "truly happy" to be at TorinoResult: Man City exit Champions League on away goals
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 