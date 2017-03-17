Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that he is "so happy" with his squad amid reports that he plans to axe as many as 13 players this summer.

According to reports in recent days, Guardiola intends to have a massive overhaul after City were dumped out of the Champions League by Monaco at the last-16 stage.

Among those rumoured for the chop are skipper Vincent Kompany and veteran keeper Joe Hart, but Guardiola has insisted that he is "so happy" with his current crop of players and claimed that it would be "impossible" to axe so many.

"I'm so happy with the squad," he told reporters this afternoon. "The speculation is normal when you're out of the competition. It happens everywhere, not just the Premier League.

"I have heard people have written that I will change 12 or 13 players. That is impossible. They have contract. You have to pay them.

"We will try and improve the team. Next month and a half I expect a huge step forward. Next season will be better. Just because the full-backs are out of contract doesn't mean they will all leave. Some will stay."

Next up for City is a tough test against top-four rivals Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday.