Zlatan Ibrahimovic agent rules out Napoli move

The agent of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic rules out the prospect of the 35-year-old joining Napoli at the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 18:18 UK

The agent of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has ruled out the prospect of his client joining Napoli when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic's future has been the subject of much speculation throughout the campaign, with his 26 goals in all competitions leading to Jose Mourinho expressing his desire to extend the 35-year-old's stay at Old Trafford for at least another year.

Just yesterday the Swede refused to rule out the possibility of a move to Napoli, a club he is known to admire, but agent Mino Raiola now appears to have boosted United's hopes of keeping him beyond the summer.

"Ibra to Napoli? Forget it. Zlatan won't be in Naples [next season]. This dream won't come true," Raiola told Radio Kiss Kiss in Italy.

MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy have also been linked with Ibrahimovic.

