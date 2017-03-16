New Transfer Talk header

Zlatan Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out Napoli move

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out the prospect of joining Napoli at the end of this season.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to rule out the possibility of joining Napoli at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old's current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire this summer, although there is an option to extend it and manager Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to keep the Swede at the club for at least another year.

However, Ibrahimovic's agent has previously hinted that his client would be interested in a move to Napoli, and Ibrahimovic himself suggested that he could be open to the idea.

"A move to Napoli? You never know. I am feeling well at United, but we will see what happens," he is quoted as saying by Corriere dello Sport.

Ibrahimovic has scored 26 goals in 40 appearances for the Red Devils since his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Belgium's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Belgium and Israel at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on October 13, 2015
