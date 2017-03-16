Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out the prospect of joining Napoli at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old's current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire this summer, although there is an option to extend it and manager Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to keep the Swede at the club for at least another year.

However, Ibrahimovic's agent has previously hinted that his client would be interested in a move to Napoli, and Ibrahimovic himself suggested that he could be open to the idea.

"A move to Napoli? You never know. I am feeling well at United, but we will see what happens," he is quoted as saying by Corriere dello Sport.

Ibrahimovic has scored 26 goals in 40 appearances for the Red Devils since his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.