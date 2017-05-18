Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Report: Derby County open to £10m offers for Thomas Ince

Derby County manager Gary Rowett is reportedly open to offers in the region of £10m for club top scorer Thomas Ince in the summer. Read more.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur monitoring Freiburg attacker Maximilian Philipp

Tottenham are said to be tracking versatile Freiburg forward Maximilian Philipp ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window. Read more.

Sir Trevor Brooking: 'Pablo Zabaleta absolutely perfect for West Ham United'

Pablo Zabaleta would be "absolutely perfect" for West Ham if the Manchester City defender joins the Hammers this summer, according to club legend Sir Trevor Brooking. Read more.

Report: Roma legend Francesco Totti considering Miami FC offer

Roma legend Francesco Totti is said to be a transfer target for NASL club Miami FC, managed by former Italy teammate Alessandro Nesta. Read more.

Report: James Rodriguez transfer to be part-funded by Adidas

Jorge Mendes, the agent of James Rodriguez, is reportedly looking for clubs which will agree to a deal for his client being part-funded by personal kit sponsors Adidas. Read more.

Report: Antalyaspor interested in Francesco Totti and Mario Balotelli

Turkish club Antalyaspor are reportedly hoping to sign Francesco Totti and Mario Balotelli this summer and play them alongside Samuel Eto'o. Read more.

Newcastle United to revive move for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney?

Newcastle United are reportedly planning to launch a fresh approach for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney. Read more.

David Ospina: 'I want to leave Arsenal'

Goalkeeper David Ospina says that he wants the leave Arsenal during the summer as he looks for regular first-team football. Read more.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to request loan move?

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is reportedly keen to be loaned out by the Blues for the next campaign. Read more.

Arsenal to make bid for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham?

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make an offer for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who has spent the season on loan at Bristol City. Read more.

Wojciech Szczesny: 'No decision over my future'

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny - who is currently on loan at Roma - says that no decision will be made on his future until the end of the season. Read more.

Chelsea to join Manchester City in chase for Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker?

Chelsea are reportedly interested in £40m-rated Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker, who is also thought to be attracting interest from Manchester City. Read more.

Everton 'to demand £50m for Ross Barkley this summer'

Everton reportedly put a £50m price tag on Ross Barkley ahead of this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Leeds United offer Charlie Taylor new two-year deal

Leeds United offer Charlie Taylor a new two-year contract amid interest from West Bromwich Albion. Read more.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger does not want Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he is not interested in signing Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Read more.

Manchester United to re-sign Michael Keane from Burnley in £25m deal?

Manchester United are reportedly leading the chase to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane, who left Old Trafford in 2015. Read more.

Crystal Palace's Steve Parish: 'Money needs to be right for Mamadou Sakho deal'

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says that the money needs to work for both clubs in order to get a deal done for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho. Read more.