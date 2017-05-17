New Transfer Talk header

Report: Roma legend Francesco Totti considering Miami FC offer

Roma's forward Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring a goal during their Serie A football match Verona vs AS Roma at Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, on February 22, 2015
Roma legend Francesco Totti is said to be a transfer target for NASL club Miami FC, managed by former Italy teammate Alessandro Nesta.
Roma legend Francesco Totti has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for American club Miami FC.

The 40-year-old midfielder is to leave the Serie A side at the end of the season, having spent his entire 25-year career with his hometown club.

Giallorossi sporting director Monchi has claimed that Totti will be hanging up his boots, but the stalwart has refused to rule out the possibility of playing past his 41st birthday.

According to Calciomercato, former Italy teammate Alessandro Nesta, who is head coach at NASL side Miami, has urged Totti to join him in Florida.

Totti, who has made 783 appearances for Roma in his quarter-century spell with the club, is also said to be a target for Turkish outfit Antalyaspor.

