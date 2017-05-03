Incoming sporting director Monchi reveals that Francesco Totti is to hang up his boots this summer after 25 years in Roma's senior side.

Roma legend Francesco Totti will bring an end to his long-term playing stint with the Italian club at the end of the season, according to new sporting director Monchi.

The 40-year-old hinted at the weekend, following a 3-1 defeat to capital rivals Lazio, that recent reports suggesting his career is about to come to an end were wide of the mark.

However, incoming transfer chief Monchi has claimed that Totti will hang up his boots this summer after 25 years' service and take on a new backroom role at the Stadio Olimpico.

"In terms of Totti, I already knew that there was an agreement with the club that this would be his final year as a player, then he'd start as a director," he told reporters.

"Francesco is Roma, I want to be as close to him as possible. I'd love to learn even one per cent of the huge amount that he knows."

Totti, whose final home game will now likely come against Genoa on May 28, won one Serie A title with Roma and back-to-back Copa Italia crowns in 2007 and 2008.