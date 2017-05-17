Tottenham are said to be tracking versatile Freiburg forward Maximilian Philipp ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing Freiburg attacker Maximilian Philipp, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has scored nine times and registered two assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances this season, piquing the interest of clubs around Europe.

According to Kicker, Spurs are weighing up a move for the versatile German as they look to bolster their squad for next season, following a second consecutive near-miss in the Premier League title race.

Philipp, who can play as a centre-forward, a secondary striker or on either flank, is said to be on Mauricio Pochettino's shortlist and Spurs may make a formal offer in the coming weeks.

RB Leipzig are reportedly in pole position to sign Philipp, while clubs in both Italy and Spain have also been credited with an interest in the player.