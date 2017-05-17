New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea to join Manchester City in chase for Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea are reportedly interested in £40m-rated Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker, who is also thought to be attracting interest from Manchester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 12:48 UK

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to battle Manchester City for the signing of Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker.

The England international is believed to be pondering over his future after he was left out of important games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

According to The Mirror, Blues manager Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen the right-back position, despite Victor Moses performing strongly in the wing-back role.

The report adds that neither Chelsea nor City have contacted Spurs, who are reportedly not prepared to listen to offers less than £40m.

Walker has been part of the Tottenham setup since his 2009 switch from Sheffield United.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Read Next:
Dele Alli: 'I can't predict my future'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kyle Walker, Antonio Conte, Victor Moses, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-3 Watford - as it happened
 Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Antonio Conte focused on breaking Premier League wins record
 Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea edge Watford in seven-goal thriller to keep title party going
Ake: 'I've learned a lot this season'Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?Batshuayi admits to Chelsea frustrationsReport: Bale prefers United switchConte: 'John Terry should not retire'
John Terry expecting emotional farewellJohn Terry: 'I have enjoyed this season'Begovic wants medal rule to changeAtsu 'agrees terms with Newcastle'Chelsea victory parade on May 28
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'I am staying at Tottenham Hotspur'
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Danny Rose undergoes knee surgery
 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Harry Kane confident Tottenham Hotspur will not struggle like West Ham United
Pochettino calls for positive finishChelsea to battle Man City for Walker?Lamela undergoes another hip operationDele Alli: 'I can't predict my future'Everton, Tottenham interested in Gray?
Inter in talks with Spurs over Pochettino?Palace draw up new deal for Zaha?Blind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'Rooney: 'We could have done better'Mourinho walks out of post-match interview
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 The mighty Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Result: Manchester City coast to win over West Bromwich Albion
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Chelsea to join Manchester City in chase for Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker?
Zabaleta relives favourite City momentsTeam News: Aguero fit to start West Brom clashGuardiola: 'Rodriguez would adapt to PL'Wenger expecting "frustrating" finaleNolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'
Guardiola: 'Barca would have sacked me'Preview: Man City vs. West BromKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait'John Stones back in contention for City
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton36129154147-645
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 