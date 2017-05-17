Chelsea are reportedly interested in £40m-rated Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker, who is also thought to be attracting interest from Manchester City.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to battle Manchester City for the signing of Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker.

The England international is believed to be pondering over his future after he was left out of important games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

According to The Mirror, Blues manager Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen the right-back position, despite Victor Moses performing strongly in the wing-back role.

The report adds that neither Chelsea nor City have contacted Spurs, who are reportedly not prepared to listen to offers less than £40m.

Walker has been part of the Tottenham setup since his 2009 switch from Sheffield United.