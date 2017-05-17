Jorge Mendes, the agent of James Rodriguez, is reportedly looking for clubs which will agree to a deal for his client being part-funded by personal kit sponsors Adidas.

Any club that signs James Rodriguez this summer will have to accept that the deal will be part-funded by Adidas, according to reports.

The Colombia international has only played a bit-part role at Real Madrid this season and is said to be pushing for a departure from the Bernabeu.

According to The Sun, agent Jorge Mendes is looking for an English club with the agreement that, if he signs it will be part-funded by the player's personal kit sponsors.

The report goes on to say that the German sportswear firm will pay 20 percent of Rodriguez's wages through their own marketing, image rights and shirt sales.

Manchester United are said to be in pole position to recruit the 25-year-old, but it is believed that he is holding fire until he knows whether they will be playing in the Champions League next season.